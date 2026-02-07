EXCLUSIVE: How King Charles 'Saved the Monarchy' by Stripping Disgraced Brother Andrew of Royal Titles 'In Nick of Time' Before New Epstein Files Dump

The latest tranche of roughly three million documents released by the U.S. Department of Justice related to the Epstein case lays bare emails, photographs, financial records, and legal paperwork linked to the convicted s-- offender who died in jail in 2019 aged 66 from an apparent suicide .

The files repeatedly reference Andrew, 65, formerly the Duke of York, detailing invitations, in correspondence and arrangements made during the period when Epstein was seeking influence and access.

The disclosures arrive just three months after Charles formally removed Andrew's titles and his right to a Crown Estate home, following years of internal debate at Buckingham Palace over how to handle the scandal.

Among the material are graphic photographs described as showing the then-prince on all fours and smiling over a woman on the floor, as well as an invitation Andrew sent to Epstein to visit Buckingham Palace after the financier had served a jail sentence for procuring a minor.

Also included is an email accepting an offer to entertain a "beautiful, trustworthy" 26-year-old Russian woman, signed "HRH The Duke of York KG" – language aides say, which illustrates the scale of the problem facing the palace.