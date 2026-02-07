EXCLUSIVE: How King Charles Included Blink-and-You'll-Miss-It 'Tear-Jerking Reunion Plea' Message to Prince Harry in His New Nature Documentary

The appearance of the royal exile in his father's film comes despite the pair's strained relationship following Harry's infamous departure from royal duties with his wife, Meghan Markle, 44, in 2020. The documentary also features Prince William, 43, in two separate moments from different stages of his life – once lying in the grass with his father as a child, and later visiting cattle at Home Farm in his 20s.

Two of Charles's grandchildren, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7, appear in coronation footage, while the late Queen Elizabeth II is seen alongside a younger Charles.

The project was adapted by Amazon and is narrated by Kate Winslet, 50, with a private screening recently held at Windsor Castle.

In its trailer, Charles says, "I think we need to follow harmony if we are going to ensure that this planet can support so many. It's unlikely there's anywhere else."

The line underscores the environmental philosophy that has defined much of his public life and frames the film's broader message about balance, sustainability, and responsibility.