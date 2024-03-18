Your tip
BREAKING NEWS
Death Hoax: King Charles NOT Dead, Buckingham Palace Confirms After False Reports Claim He Passed Away

King Charles is still alive and is continuing "with official and private business," the palace said.

By:

Mar. 18 2024, Published 2:45 p.m. ET

Buckingham Palace confirmed King Charles is still alive after a slew of Russian news sites and social media accounts falsely reported his death, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The rumor mill went into overdrive following an announcement dated March 18 that included the seal of the British monarch's official London residence.

RadarOnline.com has since learned the palace issued a statement to the Russian state-run TASS news agency setting the record straight that Charles is NOT dead.

"The following announcement is made by royal communications. The King passed away unexpectedly yesterday afternoon," the fake declaration read.

A tweet by Gazeta.ru fueled the speculation by referring to the swirling media reports and noting the 75-year-old monarch was recently diagnosed with cancer.

RadarOnline.com has since learned the palace issued a statement to the Russian state-run TASS news agency setting the record straight that Charles is NOT dead.

"We are happy to confirm that The King is continuing with official and private business," the update read.

Theories about his well-being have gone into overdrive while Kate Middleton is MIA and amid reports that the BBC is preparing for a major announcement regarding the royal family.

The Palace announced Charles' cancer diagnosis in February, not specifying the type as they revealed he would be postponing public engagements during his treatment.

Since then, Kate has gone under a microscope as she remains out of the public eye while recovering from abdominal surgery done in January.

The Princess of Wales found herself at the center of controversy in recent weeks after she confessed to digitally altering a Mother's Day photo including herself and children.

"Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused," she explained via social media while signing the note with "C" for a personal touch.

Afterwards, eagle-eyed fans noticed yet another questionable photo that was shared of Kate leaving Windsor Castle with Prince William that others have called out for seemingly being doctored.

Insiders tell us her road to recovery isn't going as smoothly as hoped. "Kate is struggling to eat," a well-placed royal source exclusively told RadarOnline.com. "She continues to recover after the surgery, but the recuperation has been more difficult than expected."

Kate is expected to return to royal duties after Easter.

A palace spokesperson addressed the gossip about her well-being just weeks ago, insisting that she is doing well.

"We were very clear from the outset that the Princess of Wales was out until after Easter and Kensington Palace would only be providing updates when something was significant."

