EXCLUSIVE: King Charles' 'Most Savage Order Yet' to Andrew Windsor Revealed — 'Wipe the Smile Off Your Face!'

The image, released by the U.S. Department of Justice as part of a tranche of material linked to the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, has reignited scrutiny of Windsor's past associations with pedophile s-- trafficker Epstein.

Taken in the saloon room at Sandringham – a space used by the Royal Family at Christmas and for the monarch's annual broadcast – the photograph shows the former duke in formalwear, smiling, with Epstein's now-jailed pimp Ghislaine Maxwell standing behind him.

Windsor stepped back from royal duties in 2019 and settled a U.S. civil case brought by one of Epstein's most high-profile trafficking victims, Virginia Giuffre, in 2022 without admitting wrongdoing, but the resurfaced image has already sharpened the massive tensions within the family.

According to palace aides, Charles, 77, was furious Windsor appeared grinning and carefree in a setting so closely associated with the monarchy in the photo from the Epstein files – leading to a brutal ultimatum being slapped on the disgraced ex-duke by his older brother.