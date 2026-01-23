Radar Reveals the One Thing That Could 'Force' King Charles to Meet Harry AND Meghan On Their 'Dreaded' U.K. Visit

Sources close to the palace say the prospect of seeing Archie and Lilibet carries unique emotional weight for the King.

One said: "Seeing his grandchildren is the single factor that could compel Charles to act in a way he otherwise would not. No matter how complicated or awkward it might be from a royal or public standpoint, that personal bond exerts a powerful pull on him."

Another insider added aides are aware the moment could "soften" years of tension between the monarch and the Sussexes – even if only briefly.

Harry founded the Invictus Games in 2014 to honor wounded service members and veterans, and the event has become central to his public life since stepping back from royal duties in 2020.

One source said Meghan's presence at the upcoming games would be unavoidable.

"If Meghan were absent from Invictus, it would immediately raise questions and give the impression she was deliberately keeping out of sight," they added.

"She is committed to supporting Harry, and regardless of the surrounding tensions, she will be there alongside him."