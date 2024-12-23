King Charles Breaks Royal Tradition and Films Christmas Speech at Former Hospital Chapel as He Battles Cancer

While Christmastime is full of traditions, King Charles has broke from royal protocol for one of his most anticipated duties.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Charles opted to film the annual Christmas address at a former hospital chapel, marking the first time in 18 years the annual speech will not be recorded at a royal residence.

Charles, 76 – who continues to battle cancer – is said to have chosen the unusual London location as it reflects "personal themes" of healthcare and community.