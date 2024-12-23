Your tip
King Charles Breaks Royal Tradition and Films Christmas Speech at Former Hospital Chapel as He Battles Cancer

King Charles has broke from royal tradition with his Christmas speech.

Dec. 23 2024, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

While Christmastime is full of traditions, King Charles has broke from royal protocol for one of his most anticipated duties.

RadarOnline.com can reveal Charles opted to film the annual Christmas address at a former hospital chapel, marking the first time in 18 years the annual speech will not be recorded at a royal residence.

Charles, 76 – who continues to battle cancer – is said to have chosen the unusual London location as it reflects "personal themes" of healthcare and community.

The monarch filmed his speech at Fitzrovia Chapel, which once served Middlesex Hospital in Pearson Square, central London.

While it remains unclear what the 76-year-old will include in his speech, the locations suggests Charles' personal healthcare struggles and subsequent support he's received from his family could be at the center of his address.

In February, it was announced Charles was diagnosed with an unspecified form of cancer.

Charles will continue to receive cancer treatment weekly into the new year, while palace aides insist his condition is "moving in a positive direction".

The monarch's address could likely not only touch on his personal diagnosis, but daughter-in-law Kate Middleton's cancer battle as well.

Shortly after news of Charles' cancer made headlines, the Princess of Wales released a shocking video in late March, in which she revealed her unusual absence from public life was due to privately undergoing cancer treatment.

In addition to the royal family's health concerns, Charles is expected to touch on the importance of community, particularly how the country came together in the aftermath of three young girls being fatally stabbed at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport over the summer.

Their deaths devastated the community and sparked riots.

An insider claimed Charles' decision to film the speech at the former hospital chapel was an attempt to modernize royal traditions and "reach out into communities rather than bringing them into him".

The monarch, who had not previously visited Fitzrovia Chapel, was said to be "absolutely enchanted" by its size, as well as its "astonishing beauty" and deep history.

Fitzrovia Chapel features a grand golden mosaic ceiling, which is adorned with 555 stars and over 40 types of marble. The medical community raised funds to purchase the chapel's candlesticks, effigies, pews and altar cloths.

The chapel also hold a personal connection for Charles.

His grandfather, King George VI, laid the foundation stone when the hospital was rebuilt in 1928.

Fitzrovia still has its original door, which is symbolically left ajar for people to visit anytime, day or night.

Its first service was held on Christmas Day 1891.

