EXCLUSIVE: The One Massive and Heartbreaking Mistake King Charles is Begging Heir Prince William Not to Make as a Royal Father Revealed

Charles, who courtiers say is losing his battle with an as yet undisclosed form of cancer, has told William, 43, to prioritize his children – Prince George, 11; Princess Charlotte, 9; and Prince Louis, 6 – over royal duty, something the King admits he failed to do during his own years as a young father.

He has said: "I was so consumed by my royal responsibilities that I didn't make enough room for my family – but William has managed to do that."

Charles' struggles balancing duty and fatherhood have been well-documented, most notably in Spare, the 2023 memoir by his younger son, Prince Harry, 40.

Harry wrote: "He wasn't the kind of father who played endless rounds of tag or tossed a ball until long after dark."

The Duke of Sussex described his father as emotionally distant and constrained by his royal obligations, lamenting Charles' age and commitment to the Crown created barriers between them.