EXCLUSIVE: King Charles 'Begging Prince William to Reconcile With Brother Harry for Christmas'
Nov. 29 2026, Published 1:00 p.m. ET
King Charles is pleading with Prince William to end his bitter estrangement from Prince Harry before Christmas, according to palace sources.
The insiders have told RadarOnline.com Charles, 78, has encouraged William, 44, to consider a reconciliation with Harry, 42, as preparations for the royals' traditional annual Christmas gathering at Sandringham get underway.
King Charles 'Desperate' for William and Harry to Reunite
The brothers' relationship has deteriorated considerably since Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, 45, relinquished their duties as senior working royals in 2020.
A royal insider told us Charles was "pleading with" William to "do what he thinks is the right thing and reunite with Harry."
They added: "Charles is so desperate for this Christmas to mark a turning point in the relationship between his sons he is begging William to make things right with Harry. "He finds the prospect of another festive season overshadowed by their estrangement increasingly heartbreaking.
"Charles wants William to consider whether maintaining this hostility is really in anyone's interests. He isn't suggesting Harry should be absolved of everything that has happened, but he believes there has to be a willingness on both sides to make concessions.
King Fears Missing More Precious Years With Archie and Lilibet
"One of Charles's greatest regrets is how little opportunity he has had to develop a meaningful relationship with Harry's children, Archie and Lilibet. They are growing up remarkably quickly, and these are years he will never recover.
"Charles is also thinking about what life will look like for William when he eventually becomes king. He knows from personal experience how demanding and isolating the position can be, and how invaluable the support of a sibling can prove.
"The approaching anniversary of William and Harry's mother Diana's death makes the situation particularly poignant. Her sons once shared an extraordinarily close bond, forged partly through the devastating experience of losing their mother so young.
"Charles would regard even a private conversation between William and Harry as a significant breakthrough ahead of the holidays. He isn't expecting an overnight reconciliation, but his greatest Christmas wish would be to see his sons finally take the first steps towards repairing their relationship."
According to the insider, Charles has previously exercised considerable restraint in his dealings with the Sussexes out of sensitivity towards William's feelings, but is said to increasingly believe maintaining the estrangement is counterproductive.
Queen Camilla Reportedly Urges Charles to Reconnect With Grandchildren
Charles' relationships with Princess Anne, 76, and Prince Edward, 62, are understood to have reinforced his belief William would benefit from having his brother alongside him during the more difficult periods of his future reign.
The monarch – who is still receiving treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer – is also said to be "distressed" by his limited relationship with his grandchildren Archie and Lilibet.
Our sources said Queen Camilla, 79, is encouraging her husband to find opportunities to spend more time with his grandchildren.
William, however, is understood to remain resistant to suggestions of a Christmas reconciliation with Harry, amid continuing suspicions over fears his younger sibling could keep records of their conversations for future documentaries or memoir projects.
Harry and William's Feud Deepened After Explosive Revelations
Harry and William's relationship began deteriorating amid tensions surrounding Harry's marriage to Meghan Markle in 2018.
Their estrangement deepened following the Sussexes' explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021 and their Netflix documentary in 2022.
Harry's 2023 memoir, Spare, further inflamed tensions with allegations William had physically attacked him during an alleged argument about Markle in 2019.
Despite briefly reuniting following Queen Elizabeth II's death, the brothers have struggled to repair their fractured relationship, with William maintaining public silence over Harry's accusations against the royal family.