"One of Charles's greatest regrets is how little opportunity he has had to develop a meaningful relationship with Harry's children, Archie and Lilibet. They are growing up remarkably quickly, and these are years he will never recover.

"Charles is also thinking about what life will look like for William when he eventually becomes king. He knows from personal experience how demanding and isolating the position can be, and how invaluable the support of a sibling can prove.

"The approaching anniversary of William and Harry's mother Diana's death makes the situation particularly poignant. Her sons once shared an extraordinarily close bond, forged partly through the devastating experience of losing their mother so young.

"Charles would regard even a private conversation between William and Harry as a significant breakthrough ahead of the holidays. He isn't expecting an overnight reconciliation, but his greatest Christmas wish would be to see his sons finally take the first steps towards repairing their relationship."

According to the insider, Charles has previously exercised considerable restraint in his dealings with the Sussexes out of sensitivity towards William's feelings, but is said to increasingly believe maintaining the estrangement is counterproductive.