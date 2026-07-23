EXCLUSIVE: King Charles 'Plotting to Hit Andrew Windsor With Huge Blow' by Making His Secret Finances Public

The disclosure follows mounting scrutiny over an arrangement which allowed Andrew to sublet three cottages at Royal Lodge in Windsor while paying only a nominal "peppercorn" rent for the 30-room, $40million mansion under a lease agreed with the Crown Estate in 2004.

The agreement ended in April 2026 when Andrew left Royal Lodge and moved to Marsh Farm on the King's Sandringham estate in Norfolk.

One royal source claimed: "There is growing pressure for complete transparency over Andrew's financial arrangements. If Parliament asks for the figures, there appears to be little appetite to withhold them."

Another insider added: "Making the details public would inevitably be uncomfortable for Andrew, but many believe openness is now the only way to answer persistent questions about the deal. It will be another huge blow from Charles to Andrew."