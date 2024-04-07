'On My Last Nerve Right Now': Kimora Lee Simmons Seemingly Reacts to 21-Year-Old Daughter Aoki Dating 65-Year-Old Vittorio Assaf

Some have drawn connections to Aoki's parents, who met in 1991 when Kimora Lee was 16 years old and in high school and music mogul Russell Simmons was 34. They married in St. Barts in 1998 and ended their relationship in 2006. Over a dozen women have since accused the Def Jam founder, now 66, of sexual assault and rape.

"Russell was with Kimora when she was 16 and he was 34 so I’m not surprised Aoki is dating someone who’s eligible for medicare and social security. cycles don’t break on their own," someone wrote.

"I'mma give Kimora Lee her lashings. Not for dating Russel but because she's been around very shady men and enabled them," someone else claimed. "I wouldn't be surprised if she prepared Aoki for this relationship. She wanted money so bad that she went and married a scammer who was ALREADY married!"

Another user tweeted, "Y'all suprised by Aoki Lee forget that she and her family are broke. Graduating from Harvard doesn't erase that her father is trying to steal from them and her mother is forced to pay everything out of pocket. She's dating that sun-burned gremlin because she needs a safety net."