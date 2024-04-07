'On My Last Nerve Right Now': Kimora Lee Simmons Seemingly Reacts to 21-Year-Old Daughter Aoki Dating 65-Year-Old Vittorio Assaf
Kimora Lee Simmons has seemingly reacted to her 21-year-old daughter Aoki's new relationship with 65-year-old restaurateur Vittorio Assaf, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Kimora, 48, reposted a since-deleted video of an adult panda bear trying to pull its cub away on her Instagram story with the caption, "On my last nerve right now!"
Kimora's post comes as Aoki faces intense online scrutiny for the "disgusting" 44-year age gap between her and the millionaire Serafina Restaurant Group founder.
Aoki was spotted on a PDA-filled romantic getaway to St. Barts with Assaf this week, and she confirmed her relationship status in a bizarre Instagram live on Saturday.
In the video, Aoki referred to Assaf as "babe" and her "boyfriend" while asking for crepes, pointing out her favorite designer brands, and planning further trips abroad.
Aoki, who graduated from Harvard last year at age 20, reportedly met Assaf on a previous vacation to St. Barts, a favorite destination for the Lee Simmons family.
A source told People, "Aoki and Vittorio are spending time together and enjoying each others' company."
Assaf was married for over 20 years until his divorce in 2021, when his ex-wife Charlotte Bonstrom left him to marry her twin sister's ex-husband, Thierry Gillier.
Since then, Assaf has also been romantically linked with the 23-year-old model Nya Gatbel.
Some have drawn connections to Aoki's parents, who met in 1991 when Kimora Lee was 16 years old and in high school and music mogul Russell Simmons was 34. They married in St. Barts in 1998 and ended their relationship in 2006. Over a dozen women have since accused the Def Jam founder, now 66, of sexual assault and rape.
"Russell was with Kimora when she was 16 and he was 34 so I’m not surprised Aoki is dating someone who’s eligible for medicare and social security. cycles don’t break on their own," someone wrote.
"I'mma give Kimora Lee her lashings. Not for dating Russel but because she's been around very shady men and enabled them," someone else claimed. "I wouldn't be surprised if she prepared Aoki for this relationship. She wanted money so bad that she went and married a scammer who was ALREADY married!"
Another user tweeted, "Y'all suprised by Aoki Lee forget that she and her family are broke. Graduating from Harvard doesn't erase that her father is trying to steal from them and her mother is forced to pay everything out of pocket. She's dating that sun-burned gremlin because she needs a safety net."
Russell also seemed to respond obliquely to his daughter's new love affair.
On Saturday, he posted a picture of the two of them with the caption, "Throw back from last fathers day nyc ...bode bikram yoga express class .. vegan lunch cryotherapy vitamin drip ... all around amazing day ❤️ @aokileesimmons love you always."
"Waiting for any call any time," he initially concluded the post. He later edited it out.