'Very Happy': Aoki Lee Simmons Confirms Relationship With 65-Year-Old Boyfriend Vittorio Assaf in Bizarre Instagram Live

Aoki filmed herself in a car with millionaire Serafina Restaurant Group founder Vittorio Assaf — who, at 65, is 44 years older than her and just a year younger than her father.

Days after being spotted on a PDA-filled romantic getaway to St. Barts with a much older man, Aoki Lee Simmons , the 21-year-old daughter of model Kimora Lee Simmons and disgraced music mogul Russell Simmons , has seemingly confirmed her new relationship in a bizarre Instagram live video.

In the video, Aoki said that she was "so sad" that their vacation was ending but "very happy" on their "last day" in St. Bart's.

"When I return home everybody who knows me will be getting a happier, more chilled-out version of me," she added.

When Assaf, whom Aoki referred to as her "boyfriend," joined her in the car, she asked what his favorite part of the trip was.

"You ... to be with you," the 65-year-old restaurateur replied.