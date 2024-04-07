Your tip
'Very Happy': Aoki Lee Simmons Confirms Relationship With 65-Year-Old Boyfriend Vittorio Assaf in Bizarre Instagram Live

By:

Apr. 7 2024, Published 12:00 p.m. ET

Days after being spotted on a PDA-filled romantic getaway to St. Barts with a much older man, Aoki Lee Simmons, the 21-year-old daughter of model Kimora Lee Simmons and disgraced music mogul Russell Simmons, has seemingly confirmed her new relationship in a bizarre Instagram live video.

Aoki filmed herself in a car with millionaire Serafina Restaurant Group founder Vittorio Assaf — who, at 65, is 44 years older than her and just a year younger than her father.

In the video, Aoki said that she was "so sad" that their vacation was ending but "very happy" on their "last day" in St. Bart's.

"When I return home everybody who knows me will be getting a happier, more chilled-out version of me," she added.

When Assaf, whom Aoki referred to as her "boyfriend," joined her in the car, she asked what his favorite part of the trip was.

"You ... to be with you," the 65-year-old restaurateur replied.

Aoki Lee Simmons was spotted on a romantic getaway with restauranteur Vittorio Assaf.

Although she kept him off-screen during the livestream, Aoki addressed Assaf as "baby" and asked him about planning further trips abroad.

She suggested trips to Japan and Kenya. He shut down the latter idea because it might be "dangerous."

Vittorio Assaf, 65, is 44 years older than Aoki and just a year younger than her father.

Many were quick to call out the couple's "disgusting" age gap on social media after their vacation pics went viral, accusing Aoki of wanting a "sugar daddy" and Assaf of being a "predator"

Aoki appeared unbothered by the online scrutiny. On Friday, she posted a selfie to her Instagram story with the caption, "Errrr well now I know why folks were calling me."

Aoki shared several photos from St. Barts on her Instagram.

Aoki, who graduated from Harvard last year at age 20, reportedly met Assaf on a previous vacation to St. Barts, a favorite destination for the Lee Simmons family.

A source told People, "Aoki and Vittorio are spending time together and enjoying each others' company."

Assaf was married for over 20 years until his divorce in 2021, when his ex-wife Charlotte Bonstrom left him to marry her twin sister's ex-husband, Thierry Gillier.

Since then, Assaf has also been romantically linked with the 23-year-old model Nya Gatbel.

