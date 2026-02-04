Kim Kardashian Warned Over Lewis Hamilton's 'Nasty Streak': Pals of F1 Star's Ex Nicole Scherzinger Claim Singer Was 'Often Left In Tears' During 8-Year Romance

And they also claimed Hamilton would leave the Pussycat Doll hitmaker confused over how committed he was to their relationship, which spanned from 2007 to 2015.

A source close to the Scherzinger told The Sun: "Lewis was the master of blowing hot and cold. One minute he would be buying her gifts and saying he loved her, the next, he would cause an enormous argument and then ignore her for days.

"There was a real nasty streak. She would often be left in tears after rows with him."

The insider added: "He seemed to be a lot more interested in hanging out with his 'bros,' than with his girlfriend."