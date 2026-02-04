Kim Kardashian Warned Over Lewis Hamilton's 'Nasty Streak': Pals of F1 Star's Ex Nicole Scherzinger Claim Singer Was 'Often Left In Tears' During 8-Year Romance
Kim Kardashian has been warned about Lewis Hamilton's “nasty streak” amid the pair's rumored romance, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Friends of the F1 driver's ex Nicole Scherzinger have told how the Brit regularly left her in "tears" during their eight-year romance.
Hamilton's 'Nasty Streak' Exposed
And they also claimed Hamilton would leave the Pussycat Doll hitmaker confused over how committed he was to their relationship, which spanned from 2007 to 2015.
A source close to the Scherzinger told The Sun: "Lewis was the master of blowing hot and cold. One minute he would be buying her gifts and saying he loved her, the next, he would cause an enormous argument and then ignore her for days.
"There was a real nasty streak. She would often be left in tears after rows with him."
The insider added: "He seemed to be a lot more interested in hanging out with his 'bros,' than with his girlfriend."
After their final breakup, Scherzinger, 47, said at the time: "I'm devastated that it didn't work out. It was the hardest decision we had to make."
Kardashian, 45, and Hamilton, 41, recently enjoyed three dates in three days as news of their alleged romance hit the headlines.
The most recent was an evening in Paris, where they rented out the trendy restaurant Aqua Kyoto.
They previously hooked up at a Cotswolds retreat and a top London hotel, after Kardashian chartered her private jet to the U.K.
The SKIMS founder is now back in L.A and her pals Kardashian have a cheeky nickname for the F1 star, adding another twist to her love life since splitting from Kanye West in 2021 and dating Pete Davidson.
Kardashian Already Has A Nickname For Hamilton
The insider revealed that those closest to Kardashian have been calling Hamilton "her Russell Wilson" – a nod to the NFL star and Ciara's husband – because they view the Ferrari driver as a "sophisticated upgrade" from West.
"Lewis has a very calm spirit, and he has been there for Kim through her complex co-parenting situation with Kanye," the source added, noting that the two have "stayed connected for years" and that her four children "love him."
Kardashian shares four children with West: North, 12; Saint, 10; Chicago, eight; and Psalm, six.
The reality star’s mom, Kris Jenner, 70, has also publicly praised Hamilton’s achievements and even suggested he could be a match for her supermodel daughter, Kendall Jenner.
Would Kardashian Tie the Knot Again?
An insider said, "Lewis has been friends with the family for a long time and enjoys being around the family and their entrepreneurial ways. But Lewis isn’t looking to be a stepdad, not looking to be the 'it' couple with Kim.
"Their schedules are so demanding right now, so this setup works for them."
Kardashian herself opened up in October 2025, saying she would "absolutely" marry again if she found the right man, but admitted her "toxic" marriage to West makes dating tricky.
"There have been situations where I’ll get close to someone, then it's like, 'Wait, wait, wait, I don't really want to deal with your ex. I don't want to deal if he’s going to say something,'" she explained.
"So, it has been a little frustrating, but then I get my person wouldn't care about that."