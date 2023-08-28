Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Celebrity > Kim Kardashian
Exclusive

'Your People Need You': Protestors March Outside Kim Kardashian's Home, Wave Armenian Flags and Demand Her to Help Resolve Humanitarian Crisis

kim kardashian protesters outside hidden hills home armenian flags resolve crisis pp
Source: Jose Perez/Bauergriffin.com / ME; @annakachikyan

Protesters want Kim Kardashian to use her star power to help resolve an ongoing crisis.

By:

Aug. 28 2023, Published 3:15 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Droves of Armenian-American protestors lined the streets outside of Kim Kardashian's Hidden Hills home, blocking the entrance to her private community to demand she use her fame and influence to help resolve an ongoing crisis in the Republic of Artsakh.

RadarOnline.com has learned that many were holding up signs to send a message about the dire need for assistance amid Azerbaijan's blockade affecting the delivery of food and other supplies to starving people also in need of water, gas, and electricity.

Article continues below advertisement
kim kardashian protesters outside hidden hills home armenian flags resolve crisis
Source: @annakachikyan/Instagram

Armenian-American protestors filled the streets outside of Kardashian's Hidden Hills home.

"Kim, Speak up for Artsakh," one sign read. "Kim, Your People Need You," another stated.

A big rig and a number of other cars were parked on the road alongside the group, which pleaded with Kardashian to speak up for the 120,000 Armenians who are currently dying of genocide through starvation at the hands of Azeri Turks, according to Armenian Report founder Anna Kachikyan.

They spent the night outside of Kardashian's address, noting that she had raised her voice about the Armenian Genocide and her Armenian identity, requesting that she now take a stand to help those in need.

"Bring your flags, friends, and family," a flyer for the Blockade 4 a Blockade read.

Article continues below advertisement
kim kardashian protesters outside hidden hills home armenian flags resolve crisis
Source: MEGA

Protesters gathered to send a message.

The reality star's father, Robert Kardashian, was a third-generation Armenian-American.

In recent weeks, stores could be seen with empty shelves in a video shared by the Western Diocese of the Armenian Church of North America seeking help from the U.S. and Europe.

Azerbaijan's more than eight-month blockade of the Lachin Corridor has led to an ongoing humanitarian crisis and impacted the lives of thousands, the Le Figaro newspaper reported.

MORE ON:
Kim Kardashian
Article continues below advertisement
kim kardashian protesters outside hidden hills home armenian flags resolve crisis
Source: @annakachikyan/Instagram

Many held up signs demanding the reality mogul take a stand.

"Since the closure on December 12, 2022 by the Azerbaijani army of the only access route linking Artsakh/Nagorno-Karabakh to the rest of the world – in this case Armenia – its population, almost exclusively Armenian, lives a trial," Le Figaro reported.

"In addition to the almost daily firing on villagers and border soldiers, no property or person, except, in dribs and drabs (patients escorted by the Red Cross), can enter or leave this 3,000 km2 territory that Baku claims as its own since Stalin integrated in 1923 this Armenian land for more than two thousand five hundred years into the Socialist Republic of Azerbaijan," the report stated.

Article continues below advertisement
kim kardashian protesters outside hidden hills home armenian flags resolve crisis
Source: MEGA

Kardashian has yet to comment.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

RadarOnline.com has reached out to a rep for Kardashian for comment.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.