'Your People Need You': Protestors March Outside Kim Kardashian's Home, Wave Armenian Flags and Demand Her to Help Resolve Humanitarian Crisis

"Kim, Speak up for Artsakh," one sign read. "Kim, Your People Need You," another stated.

A big rig and a number of other cars were parked on the road alongside the group, which pleaded with Kardashian to speak up for the 120,000 Armenians who are currently dying of genocide through starvation at the hands of Azeri Turks, according to Armenian Report founder Anna Kachikyan.

They spent the night outside of Kardashian's address, noting that she had raised her voice about the Armenian Genocide and her Armenian identity, requesting that she now take a stand to help those in need.

"Bring your flags, friends, and family," a flyer for the Blockade 4 a Blockade read.