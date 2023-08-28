'Your People Need You': Protestors March Outside Kim Kardashian's Home, Wave Armenian Flags and Demand Her to Help Resolve Humanitarian Crisis
Droves of Armenian-American protestors lined the streets outside of Kim Kardashian's Hidden Hills home, blocking the entrance to her private community to demand she use her fame and influence to help resolve an ongoing crisis in the Republic of Artsakh.
RadarOnline.com has learned that many were holding up signs to send a message about the dire need for assistance amid Azerbaijan's blockade affecting the delivery of food and other supplies to starving people also in need of water, gas, and electricity.
"Kim, Speak up for Artsakh," one sign read. "Kim, Your People Need You," another stated.
A big rig and a number of other cars were parked on the road alongside the group, which pleaded with Kardashian to speak up for the 120,000 Armenians who are currently dying of genocide through starvation at the hands of Azeri Turks, according to Armenian Report founder Anna Kachikyan.
They spent the night outside of Kardashian's address, noting that she had raised her voice about the Armenian Genocide and her Armenian identity, requesting that she now take a stand to help those in need.
"Bring your flags, friends, and family," a flyer for the Blockade 4 a Blockade read.
The reality star's father, Robert Kardashian, was a third-generation Armenian-American.
In recent weeks, stores could be seen with empty shelves in a video shared by the Western Diocese of the Armenian Church of North America seeking help from the U.S. and Europe.
Azerbaijan's more than eight-month blockade of the Lachin Corridor has led to an ongoing humanitarian crisis and impacted the lives of thousands, the Le Figaro newspaper reported.
- Megyn Kelly Slams Kim Kardashian Over Her 'Vapid Vanity' After Reality Star Takes Her Glam Squad to the DMV
- Kardashian Family Friend Lisa Gastineau Sues Ex-Clippers Owner Donald Sterling After Allegedly Injuring Herself at a Building He Owns
- The Ultimate Betrayal? Is Kim Kardashian Hooking Up With Khloe's Baby Daddy Ex Tristan Thompson
"Since the closure on December 12, 2022 by the Azerbaijani army of the only access route linking Artsakh/Nagorno-Karabakh to the rest of the world – in this case Armenia – its population, almost exclusively Armenian, lives a trial," Le Figaro reported.
"In addition to the almost daily firing on villagers and border soldiers, no property or person, except, in dribs and drabs (patients escorted by the Red Cross), can enter or leave this 3,000 km2 territory that Baku claims as its own since Stalin integrated in 1923 this Armenian land for more than two thousand five hundred years into the Socialist Republic of Azerbaijan," the report stated.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to a rep for Kardashian for comment.