Mendendez Brothers Freedom Fight Latest: Kim Kardashian Praises DA For Recommending 'Abused' Pair's Resentencing: 'They've Been Granted 2nd Chance at Life'
Kim Kardashian has broken her silence after a Los Angeles DA recommended the Menendez brothers receive a resentencing three decades after brutally murdering their parents.
RadarOnline.com can reveal details about the reality television star's message just moments after the bombshell announcement was made.
Kim took to her Instagram moments after the conference on Thursday, October 24.
The star wrote: “The Menendez brothers were granted a second chance at life and will wake up tomorrow finally eligible for a parole hearing. They could be released in as early as 6 months.
“Thank you, George Gascón, for revisiting the Menendez brothers’ case and righting a significant wrong. Your commitment to truth and fairness is commendable."
Kardashian also praised the “the millions who have been vocal supporters" — especially their friends and family members.
She wrote: “Your voices were heard. The media’s focus, especially on the heels of Ryan Murphy's TV show, helped expose the abuse and injustices in their case.”
The reality star concluded her message: “I believe in the justice system’s ability to evolve, and I am grateful for a society where we can challenge decisions and seek justice. Never stop questioning.”
Recently, Kardashian spoke about the brothers at an event just days before the shocking announcement.
She said: “I think that they never got a fair second trial and I feel like ever since, for me, watching Ryan Murphy’s Monsters show it really opened up and showed me so much about abuse. Imagine if no one believed you.”
Kardashian added: “The sentence that they’ve had, they’ve been in it for almost 35 years. That’s more than a first-degree murder charge. I am someone who believes in second chances and I really believe in them.”
On Thursday, Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón recommended a resentencing for Erik and Lyle Menendez, who have spent nearly 35 years behind bars for killing their parents, José and Kitty Menendez.
The D.A. said he would recommend to the court on Friday that the brothers' life sentence be removed, leaving them eligible for parole immediately.
The update follows a reevaluation of the case by prosecutors due to the discovery of new evidence.
Erik was 18 and Lyle was 21 when they shot their parents 14 times inside their Beverly Hills mansion back in 1989.
The two received life sentences without parole at their second trial in 1996 after the first ended in a mistrial.
During the first trial, their attorney claimed that the brothers killed their parents in self-defense due to the alleged abuse they had endured from José.
Erik and Lyle never denied committing the murders throughout the trials.
