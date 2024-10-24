Mendendez Brothers Freedom Fight Latest: Kim Kardashian Praises DA For Recommending 'Abused' Pair's Resentencing: 'They've Been Granted 2nd Chance at Life'

Kim took to her Instagram moments after the conference on Thursday, October 24.

The star wrote: “The Menendez brothers were granted a second chance at life and will wake up tomorrow finally eligible for a parole hearing. They could be released in as early as 6 months.

“Thank you, George Gascón, for revisiting the Menendez brothers’ case and righting a significant wrong. Your commitment to truth and fairness is commendable."

Kardashian also praised the “the millions who have been vocal supporters" — especially their friends and family members.

She wrote: “Your voices were heard. The media’s focus, especially on the heels of Ryan Murphy's TV show, helped expose the abuse and injustices in their case.”

The reality star concluded her message: “I believe in the justice system’s ability to evolve, and I am grateful for a society where we can challenge decisions and seek justice. Never stop questioning.”