Kim Kardashian's Social Media Shut Down: Reality Star, 45, 'Pulls the Plug' on Pre-Teen Daughter North West's Instagram Over 'Concerning Posts and Safety Fears'
Jan. 6 2026, Published 11:30 a.m. ET
Kim Kardashian has pulled the plug on her daughter, North West's, Instagram, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack, Kardashian decided to put the kibosh on West's presence on social media due to some concerning posts she was privy to.
Why Did Kim Kardashian Take North West Off Instagram?
When West made her debut on the popular social media platform, she put a caveat of "managed by parents," which indicated Kardashian would have input on the account.
"Kim didn’t like what she saw," an insider spilled. "Some of the content, comments and attention were worrying, and she felt it wasn’t safe for North yet."
Another source explained that, while "the account was fine at first," Kim "noticed posts and interactions that made her pause. She’s very hands-on and protective — this was her call, no question."
North West's Age Played a 'Big Factor' in Taking Her Off Instagram
According to the insider, West's Instagram has been a bone of contention between Kardashian and West's father, Kanye West.
"Kim and Kanye have very different ideas about social media and privacy," a friend dished. "Kim is all about safety and control; Kanye is more laid-back. It’s always been a balancing act."
A family insider insisted that North's age played a "big factor" in Kardashian's decision to take her off the app.
"She's only 12, and Kim didn’t want her exposed to the pressures and scrutiny of Instagram just yet," they explained.
North West's Recent TikTok
As Radar revealed, North recently debuted a new look on her TikTok, donning a 106-carat diamond pendant and a bridge piercing.
She showed these off while sporting a blue wig and black grills. She accented the look with studded bracelets, chunky nails, and fluffy black boots.
She also put on a full face of glam, including gems under her eyes and lashes.
While it remains unknown if the bridge piercing is real, the 106-carat pendant definitely was.
Kardashian has made it known she's a fan of North's bold style, as she spoke out on TikTok to say, "She teaches me a lot. So she has a really unique style. She puts me on to so many brands. Like, she just loves what she loves."
She added: "And it's just really fun to see someone be so creative. And also know herself so much."
Kim Kardashian Supports Her Daughter
Kardashian was also vocal during an appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast about how little North cares what people think.
"She's really mature in one sense, where she'll be like, 'Mom, I saw this, and I don't really care that they don't like ... my blue hair or this or that.' She's really confident," she shared.
North had previously taken heat from critics on TikTok when she shared videos showing off fake tattoos and piercings.
In the wake of the criticism, Kardashian spoke out in a comment to show she has her daughter's back, writing: "This is such a non-issue."
"She does listen to me, but in other areas, I'm like, 'Babe, if you want blue hair, it is what it is,'" she said on Call Her Daddy. "You know, it makes her so happy. I would never take that creativity away from her."