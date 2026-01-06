Kim Kardashian's Social Media Shut Down: Reality Star, 45, 'Pulls the Plug' on Pre-Teen Daughter North West's Instagram Over 'Concerning Posts and Safety Fears'

According to Hollywood insider Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack , Kardashian decided to put the kibosh on West's presence on social media due to some concerning posts she was privy to.

Kim Kardashian has pulled the plug on her daughter, North West 's, Instagram, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

When West made her debut on the popular social media platform, she put a caveat of "managed by parents," which indicated Kardashian would have input on the account.

"Kim didn’t like what she saw," an insider spilled. "Some of the content, comments and attention were worrying, and she felt it wasn’t safe for North yet."

Another source explained that, while "the account was fine at first," Kim "noticed posts and interactions that made her pause. She’s very hands-on and protective — this was her call, no question."