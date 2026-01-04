Your tip
12-Year-Old North West Debuts Jaw-Dropping Bridge Piercing and Flaunts Giant 106‑Carat Diamond Pendant in Viral TikToks

North West
Source: MEGA; @kimandnorth/TikTok

North West showed off her new look in multiple TikTok videos.

Jan. 4 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

North West is proving once again that she’s already a style icon in the making.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s 12-year-old daughter debuted a bold new look on TikTok, showing off a sparkling 106-carat diamond pendant and a striking new bridge piercing, RadarOnline.com can report.

North West's Edgy Look

North West showed off her new piercing and giant diamond necklace in multiple TikTok videos.
Source: @kimandnorth/TikTok

North West showed off her new piercing and giant diamond necklace in multiple TikTok videos.

In the videos, North rocked black grills and a long, bright blue wig, proving she's not afraid to experiment with edgy fashion at such a young age.

She also wore studded bracelets, a full set of chunky nails, and fluffy black boots to complete her unique look.

Kardashian's oldest daughter shares her mother's love of makeup as well — the almost-teen donned a full face, including lashes and gems under her eyes.

In over 20 TikTok videos of her singing and dancing, North also appeared to have a bridge piercing on her nose.

It's unclear whether the piercing is real, as the fashionista loves to experiment with jewelry.

However, a very real statement piece of jewelry was the massive 106-carat diamond skull necklace that hung around her neck.

The recent Christmas gift had a thick chain that was complete with diamond-encrusted studs, and the skull had light-blue gems for eyes.

Source: @kimandnorth/TikTok

The 12-year-old has been known to experiment with her style.

Turning Heads

North paired the look with her long, blue wig and a full face of makeup.
Source: @kimandnorth/TikTok

North paired the look with her long, blue wig and a full face of makeup.

In December 2025, North debuted another new look during a night out with Kardashian, 45.

The 12-year-old showed off her freshly bleached eyebrows and an all-black outfit for dinner at Nobu in Malibu, California, per OK! Magazine.

North paired the look with her blue wig and trendy sunglasses.

A Shocking Body Modification

The soon-to-be-teen also recently showed off her bleached brows.
Source: MEGA

The soon-to-be-teen also recently showed off her bleached brows.

Over the past few months, North has been making headlines with her bold fashion experiments, including her striking blue hair color.

She's also drawn attention with temporary face tattoos and a dermal piercing on her middle finger.

What Does Kim Think?

Kardashian says she loves her daughter style and creativity.
Source: MEGA

Kardashian says she loves her daughter style and creativity.

Kardashian has previously shared that she loves her daughters' "unique style."

"She teaches me a lot. So she has a really unique style," the SKIMS founder shared in a TikTok. "She puts me on to so many brands. Like, she just loves what she loves."

"And it's just really fun to see someone be so creative. And also know herself so much," she added.

The mom of four also revealed her daughter doesn't care much about what people think.

"She's really mature in one sense where she'll be like, 'Mom, I saw this, and I don't really care that they don't like ... my blue hair or this or that," Kardashian said on Call Her Daddy. "She's really confident."

