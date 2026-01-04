12-Year-Old North West Debuts Jaw-Dropping Bridge Piercing and Flaunts Giant 106‑Carat Diamond Pendant in Viral TikToks

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s 12-year-old daughter debuted a bold new look on TikTok , showing off a sparkling 106-carat diamond pendant and a striking new bridge piercing, RadarOnline.com can report.

North West is proving once again that she’s already a style icon in the making.

North West showed off her new piercing and giant diamond necklace in multiple TikTok videos.

In the videos, North rocked black grills and a long, bright blue wig, proving she's not afraid to experiment with edgy fashion at such a young age.

She also wore studded bracelets, a full set of chunky nails, and fluffy black boots to complete her unique look.

Kardashian's oldest daughter shares her mother's love of makeup as well — the almost-teen donned a full face, including lashes and gems under her eyes.

In over 20 TikTok videos of her singing and dancing, North also appeared to have a bridge piercing on her nose.

It's unclear whether the piercing is real, as the fashionista loves to experiment with jewelry.

However, a very real statement piece of jewelry was the massive 106-carat diamond skull necklace that hung around her neck.

The recent Christmas gift had a thick chain that was complete with diamond-encrusted studs, and the skull had light-blue gems for eyes.