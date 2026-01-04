12-Year-Old North West Debuts Jaw-Dropping Bridge Piercing and Flaunts Giant 106‑Carat Diamond Pendant in Viral TikToks
Jan. 4 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET
North West is proving once again that she’s already a style icon in the making.
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s 12-year-old daughter debuted a bold new look on TikTok, showing off a sparkling 106-carat diamond pendant and a striking new bridge piercing, RadarOnline.com can report.
North West's Edgy Look
In the videos, North rocked black grills and a long, bright blue wig, proving she's not afraid to experiment with edgy fashion at such a young age.
She also wore studded bracelets, a full set of chunky nails, and fluffy black boots to complete her unique look.
Kardashian's oldest daughter shares her mother's love of makeup as well — the almost-teen donned a full face, including lashes and gems under her eyes.
In over 20 TikTok videos of her singing and dancing, North also appeared to have a bridge piercing on her nose.
It's unclear whether the piercing is real, as the fashionista loves to experiment with jewelry.
However, a very real statement piece of jewelry was the massive 106-carat diamond skull necklace that hung around her neck.
The recent Christmas gift had a thick chain that was complete with diamond-encrusted studs, and the skull had light-blue gems for eyes.
Turning Heads
In December 2025, North debuted another new look during a night out with Kardashian, 45.
The 12-year-old showed off her freshly bleached eyebrows and an all-black outfit for dinner at Nobu in Malibu, California, per OK! Magazine.
North paired the look with her blue wig and trendy sunglasses.
A Shocking Body Modification
Over the past few months, North has been making headlines with her bold fashion experiments, including her striking blue hair color.
She's also drawn attention with temporary face tattoos and a dermal piercing on her middle finger.
What Does Kim Think?
Kardashian has previously shared that she loves her daughters' "unique style."
"She teaches me a lot. So she has a really unique style," the SKIMS founder shared in a TikTok. "She puts me on to so many brands. Like, she just loves what she loves."
"And it's just really fun to see someone be so creative. And also know herself so much," she added.
The mom of four also revealed her daughter doesn't care much about what people think.
"She's really mature in one sense where she'll be like, 'Mom, I saw this, and I don't really care that they don't like ... my blue hair or this or that," Kardashian said on Call Her Daddy. "She's really confident."