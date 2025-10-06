EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian 'Living Surrounded by 24/7 Security' In Wake of Assassination Warning Shock

Sources close to the star added Kim has since taken extreme measures to protect herself and her four children – North, 12, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7 and Psalm, 6 – who she shares with ex-husband Kanye West, 48.

One insider said: "Kim hasn't taken any chances. She's surrounded by a full security detail 24/7. There are guards at her home, in her car, and even stationed near the kids' school. She's still shaken by what happened – she really believes the threat could have been real."

Another source added: "This experience has rattled her to the core. Kim's been through scary situations before, but this one felt personal because it came from someone close. It's made her question everyone around her."

The new season of The Kardashians, running on Hulu, promises one of the family's most dramatic storylines yet, with tensions running high amid the alleged threat. Kendall said in the trailer:

"Everyone's kind of on edge," while her sister Kylie adds: "I heard footsteps walking into my room."