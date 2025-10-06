EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian 'Living Surrounded by 24/7 Security' In Wake of Assassination Warning Shock
Oct. 6 2025, Published 7:36 p.m. ET
Kim Kardashian is living under round-the-clock protection after receiving what she described as a terrifying assassination threat from someone "extremely close" to her, sources tell RadarOnline.com.
The 44-year-old reality star and business mogul revealed in the trailer for season seven of The Kardashians she was contacted by her private investigators, who warned her her life was in danger.
Kim Tightens Security for Herself and Her Children
The shocking moment features Kim saying: "I got a call from investigators. Someone extremely close to me put a hit out on my life."
The clip quickly cuts to her sisters Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner reacting with alarm, followed by flashing sirens and police activity.
"I'm terrified out of my mind," Kim says in a voiceover, before later admitting, "I'm happy it's over."
Sources close to the star added Kim has since taken extreme measures to protect herself and her four children – North, 12, Saint, 9, Chicago, 7 and Psalm, 6 – who she shares with ex-husband Kanye West, 48.
One insider said: "Kim hasn't taken any chances. She's surrounded by a full security detail 24/7. There are guards at her home, in her car, and even stationed near the kids' school. She's still shaken by what happened – she really believes the threat could have been real."
Another source added: "This experience has rattled her to the core. Kim's been through scary situations before, but this one felt personal because it came from someone close. It's made her question everyone around her."
The new season of The Kardashians, running on Hulu, promises one of the family's most dramatic storylines yet, with tensions running high amid the alleged threat. Kendall said in the trailer:
"Everyone's kind of on edge," while her sister Kylie adds: "I heard footsteps walking into my room."
Living Under 'Secret Service-Level' Protection
The incident reportedly prompted Kim to tighten security at all of her properties – from her Los Angeles mansion to her offices for SKIMS and SKKN.
"She's living like she's under Secret Service protection," another insider said. "Her team screens everyone, even deliveries. She's not taking any chances, especially after everything she's survived."
Kim's fear of danger is far from unfounded. In 2016, she was robbed at gunpoint in Paris, an ordeal she has described as the most traumatic experience of her life.
The upcoming episodes of The Kardashians will follow her involvement in the recent trial of 10 people accused in connection with that robbery.
Reliving the Paris Ordeal
In the series, her mother Kris Jenner asks: "Do you think we really should walk in there with all the diamonds on?"
But Kim insists: "I want to be who I want to be."
Following the May trial of Kim's burglary thugs, eight defendants were convicted of various crimes linked to the heist.
In a statement to NBC News afterward, Kim said: "I am deeply grateful to the French authorities for pursuing justice in this case. The crime was the most terrifying experience of my life, leaving a lasting impact on me and my family. While I'll never forget what happened, I believe in the power of growth and accountability and pray for healing for all."
Family on Edge Amid New Threat
Meanwhile, the new Kardashians season will also explore growing tensions between the famous siblings.
Still, it's the chilling assassination scare that has left the family, as Kendall put it, "on edge."