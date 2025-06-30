See Kim Kardashian Nearly Suffer Janet Jackson-Style Nip-Slip Moment at Bezos Wedding — As She's Slammed as Irrelevant by Trolls

In the Instagram Story, Kardashian wore an off-white corset paired with white thigh-high hose, which were attached to the corset with straps. Despite getting it secured, the American Horror Story actress bent over and almost slipped out of her top, giving viewers a near x-rated look, and not many were happy about the malfunction.

"It is not a slip. It is intentional. She has no other talent," one person raged, while another called Kardashian "desperate and irrelevant."

"Since Bianca is putting it all out there, she can’t help herself trying to outdo her," a critic claimed, referring to Kardashian's ex-husband Kanye West's wife, Bianca Censori, who has become known for her barely-there outfits.

A user suggested: "She saw the cameras and thought, here's my chance for public media attention."