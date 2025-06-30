See Kim Kardashian Nearly Suffer Janet Jackson-Style Nip-Slip Moment at Bezos Wedding — As She's Slammed as Irrelevant by Trolls
Kim Kardashian may have just been another famous face in attendance at the wedding of Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos; however, the reality star was once again able to grab the spotlight due to almost suffering a major wardrobe malfunction, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On the evening of the "wedding of the century," the 44-year-old enjoyed a night out, posting a video of how much she struggled getting into her eye-popping outfit.
Close Call!
In the Instagram Story, Kardashian wore an off-white corset paired with white thigh-high hose, which were attached to the corset with straps. Despite getting it secured, the American Horror Story actress bent over and almost slipped out of her top, giving viewers a near x-rated look, and not many were happy about the malfunction.
"It is not a slip. It is intentional. She has no other talent," one person raged, while another called Kardashian "desperate and irrelevant."
"Since Bianca is putting it all out there, she can’t help herself trying to outdo her," a critic claimed, referring to Kardashian's ex-husband Kanye West's wife, Bianca Censori, who has become known for her barely-there outfits.
A user suggested: "She saw the cameras and thought, here's my chance for public media attention."
The TV star's almost-slip also reminded some critics of the now-infamous Janet Jackson moment at the 2004 Super Bowl halftime show, which featured the singer having her breast exposed by Justin Timberlake.
"This whole thing was blown way out of proportion. Of course, it was an accident that should not have happened," Jackson previously said on the much-talked-about incident.
Kardashian and other celebrities, including her sisters, Oprah Winfrey, Usher, newly single Orlando Bloom, and Ivanka Trump, were spotted at Bezos and Sanchez's wedding in Venice.
'We All Cried'
Toward the end of the wedding, the high-profile couple celebrated with a pajama party, with many stars seen making their way to the next destination in their sleepwear, which of course allowed Kardashian to show off her corseted look.
The pricey bash, which riled up plenty of locals, even left Kardashian in tears, and she told Sanchez on social media: "What a beautiful bride you are.
"We all cried watching you walk down the (aisle) in pure bliss!"
She added: "The love we all felt in the room is what we will never forget and why we all love and support you both so much. Forever rooting for the happiest couple! You deserve it all!"
Rosie Rages!
While Bezos, his bride, and countless other wealthy names were having the time of their lives, everyday residents were not. As seen in photos on social media, a huge banner with the Amazon boss's face on it read: "If you can rent Venice for your wedding, then you can pay more tax."
Even former The View co-host Rosie O'Donnell was left "sick" over the festivities, as she blasted: "Seeing all these billionaires gathering in the gross excess of it all... Is Oprah friends with Jeff Bezos? How is that possible? He treats his employees with disdain. By any metric, he is not a nice man."
O'Donnell also called Sanchez a "fake fem bot wife."
Meanwhile, members from the group, Everyone Hates Elon, did their part in numerous protests to bring awareness to the "environmental and social injustice of the wedding."
One member wrote: "Bezos encapsulates an economic and social model which is steering us towards collapse.
"All too often, now social injustice travels on an equal par with the climate, on one side the arrogance of a few billionaires who have a lifestyle that devastates the planet, the other people who suffer daily from the environmental crisis."