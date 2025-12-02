EXCLUSIVE: Khloé and Kim Kardashian 'Desperate to Save' Troubled Britney Spears... and 'Guide Her Next Business Move' as Pop Star Sparks Concern About Her Mental Health
Dec. 2 2025, Published 4:00 p.m. ET
Troubled pop star Britney Spears has been thrown a lifeline by Kim and Khloé Kardashian ahead of her 44th birthday on Tuesday, December 2, but sources warned the reality stars may have ulterior motives for the friendship, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Insiders claimed Kim, 45, and Khloé, 41, want to bring Britney into the family fold and help her find ways to profit from her fame, but also see an opportunity to make their own money off the move.
Kim and Khloe's Pajama Party With Britney
The sisters were said to have recently broken the ice at a surprise pajama party with the Toxic singer and her manager, Cade Hudson.
"Kim and Khloé are very close friends with Cade, who made this get-together happen," the source explained. "They all snuggled up in bed together and watched an episode of Kim's new show, All's Fair. There was a lot of laughter and goofing around, with no judgment."
"It was such a huge boost for her considering all (Britney's) got going on with Kevin (Federline) and his awful book," the insider added in reference to the singer's ex-husband, who she shares sons Sean Preston and Jayden with, releasing his memoir, You Thought You Knew.
Kim and Khloe Push for Britney to 'Monetize Her Audience'
As Radar reported, Federline's memoir focuses on his life, career as a dancer, and, of course, his relationship with Spears and her mental health struggles.
"Brit needs some sisterly energy in her life right now, and Kim and Khloé are both very protective of her," the insider noted.
According to the source, Kim and Khloé believe it's a major waste for Spears not to capitalize on her massive fanbase, especially after she finally escaped being controlled by her father, Jamie, when her controversial conservatorship ended in 2021.
"For them, it's a no-brainer, and they can help her monetize her audience and all the attention that she's constantly getting and make it work for her instead of letting it drag her down," the insider continued.
The source noted Kim and Khloé have no plans to manage Spears, but rather offer their advice as successful businesswomen, including on products, and helping her make connections with the right people to get them launched.
The Lucky hitmaker is also said to be on board with the famous sisters' plan.
"Britney tends to have a guard up, but she was very open to the idea," the tipster explained. "She can see the kind of wealth they’ve created, and she wants that for herself."
As for what products Spears may be open to selling to her loyal fans? She's said to be eyeing her own jewelry line, while the Skims and Good American co-founder are pitching potential collaborations with their own brands, which would no doubt line their pockets, too.
Kim is said to be interested in Spears modeling for her clothing line, while Khloé envisions another successful denim collab similar to the one her brand did with country music legend Dolly Parton.
The insider added: "If Britney goes and creates an empire now that her dad is out of her life, it will be the best revenge ever."