EXCLUSIVE: Khloé and Kim Kardashian 'Desperate to Save' Troubled Britney Spears... and 'Guide Her Next Business Move' as Pop Star Sparks Concern About Her Mental Health

The sisters were said to have recently broken the ice at a surprise pajama party with the Toxic singer and her manager, Cade Hudson.

"Kim and Khloé are very close friends with Cade, who made this get-together happen," the source explained. "They all snuggled up in bed together and watched an episode of Kim's new show, All's Fair. There was a lot of laughter and goofing around, with no judgment."

"It was such a huge boost for her considering all (Britney's) got going on with Kevin (Federline) and his awful book," the insider added in reference to the singer's ex-husband, who she shares sons Sean Preston and Jayden with, releasing his memoir, You Thought You Knew.