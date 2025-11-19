Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Kim Kardashian's $1Million Beauty Secret – Reality Star Shares Shocking Details About Her Lifestyle Budgets... And Admits She's 'Out of Touch' With Prices

Kim Kardashian has revealed her $1million beauty secret and admits her lavish lifestyle left her out of touch.
Kim Kardashian has revealed her $1million beauty secret and admits her lavish lifestyle left her out of touch.

Nov. 19 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Even billionaires love a bargain.

Kim Kardashian frequently posts pics of her getting pricey beauty treatments or sitting for her glam squad before an event, but the 44-year-old reality star revealed she gets most of it for free, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Getting Beauty Arrangements Paid For

Kim Kardashian revealed she saves on luxury beauty treatments by having production cover the costs.

"If I'm filming my show, then they pay for it," Kardashian, worth a reported $1.7 billion, told the Call Her Daddy podcast, adding: "So I try to get it all paid for so that I don't have to personally pay for it."

The mom of four, next up in Ryan Murphy's legal drama All's Fair, estimated the yearly total "could be" $1million.

The SKIMS founder admitted she's out of touch with everyday costs.
The SKIMS founder admitted she's out of touch with everyday costs.

That said, the SKIMS founder admitted she's out of touch when it comes to the price of things.

"I'd like to know a little bit more about what, like, a milk carton costs," she admitted.

After the shocking confession, fans blasted the 44-year-old fashion mogul for being "out of touch" for not knowing how much groceries cost.

One user took to X saying: "It's painful she doesn't know this basic info as a mother."

Another wrote: "Kim is ridiculous, she should not admit this stupidity during an interview."

