EXCLUSIVE: Justin Timberlake 'Heartbroken' Over Britney Spears' Pain as Kevin Federline Unleashes Chaos With 'Sleazy' Memoir – 'Seeing Her Suffer Makes Him Sad'
Nov. 26 2025, Published 6:30 a.m. ET
Protective Justin Timberlake is showing his support for Britney Spears as the fragile pop tart gets skewered by her ex Kevin Federline, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The former boy bander, 44, is said to think it's "despicable" that his onetime girlfriend, 43, has come under attack in a scathing memoir that paints her as a deadbeat mom in major need of being saved from herself.
Federline, 47, is currently hawking his damaging tell-all, You Thought You Knew, which goes into graphic detail about his failed three-year marriage to the Toxic trainwreck.
The Shocking Allegations
In addition to accusing her of snorting cocaine when she was pregnant with their sons, he said she stood over the youngsters as they slept while clutching a knife.
The former backup dancer and wannabe deejay also called out his ex for allegedly cheating on him, and claimed to have busted her phoning Timberlake the night before their 2004 wedding.
A rep for Spears blasted Federline's book, stating: "Once again he and others are profiting off her and sadly it comes after child support has ended with Kevin. All she cares about are her kids," while Britney added on X the "constant gaslighting" from Kevin was "extremely hurtful and exhausting."
Justin's 'Quiet Support'
As RadarOnline.com readers know, Spears and the NSYNC hunk met on Mickey Mouse Club and went on to date for three years, before splitting in 2002.
Sources said Spears never got over him. She revealed in her memoir, The Woman in Me, that she aborted Timberlake's baby at his urging.
But sources said there's still a sense of respect and affection between them, and now Timberlake, who is married to actress Jessica Biel, is coming to his ex's aid.
Justin's 'Soft Spot' For Britney
"Justin thinks it's despicable that Kevin's hitting her with all these terrible insults and sleazy revelations about their time together while she's at low ebb," said an insider.
"He's not especially close with her these days and it didn't go down well when she went into detail about their broken romance.
"But he's still got a soft spot and a lot of sympathy for her. Seeing her suffer makes him sad. Justin has always thought Kevin was a freeloading d----bag and this book he's written only proves it."