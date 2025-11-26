EXCLUSIVE: Justin Timberlake 'Heartbroken' Over Britney Spears' Pain as Kevin Federline Unleashes Chaos With 'Sleazy' Memoir – 'Seeing Her Suffer Makes Him Sad'

Protective Justin Timberlake is showing his support for Britney Spears as the fragile pop tart gets skewered by her ex Kevin Federline, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The former boy bander, 44, is said to think it's "despicable" that his onetime girlfriend, 43, has come under attack in a scathing memoir that paints her as a deadbeat mom in major need of being saved from herself.

Federline, 47, is currently hawking his damaging tell-all, You Thought You Knew, which goes into graphic detail about his failed three-year marriage to the Toxic trainwreck.