Kerry Kennedy Pens Heartbreaking Tribute to Late Niece and 'Gentle Spirit' Kyle After Her Death: 'We Love and Miss You'

Supportive followers immediately flooded the comments section with words of love and support for the Kennedy family in this difficult time.

One Facebook user replied, "My sincere and deepest condolences to your whole family. May her memory be a blessing to us all," and another said, "Sorry for your loss and your family. The Kennedys have been through so much heartbreak. RIP."

A third person added, "So very sad. Think of her when the winds blow softly through your hair and the flowers glow in the sunlight. My loving thoughts and prayers are with the entire Kennedy family."

A fourth user said, "Sincere and heartfelt sympathy to the family once again. So sorry."