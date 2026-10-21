Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Kerry Kennedy

Kerry Kennedy Pens Heartbreaking Tribute to Late Niece and 'Gentle Spirit' Kyle After Her Death: 'We Love and Miss You'

Kerry Kennedy mourned the loss of her niece Kyle Kennedy.
Source: MEGA; @FACEBOOK/KYLE FRANCIS KENNEDY

Kerry Kennedy mourned the loss of her niece Kyle.

Oct. 21 2026, Updated 6:14 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Kerry Kennedy penned a heartbreaking tribute to her late niece Kyle one month after her tragic death, RadarOnline.com has learned.

On Wednesday, October 21, Kerry took to Facebook and called Kyle a "bright light and gentle spirit."

Article continues below advertisement

'Our Family Is Heartbroken'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Kerry Kennedy described her niece as a 'gentle spirit' and 'committed educator.'
Source: MEGA

Kerry Kennedy described her niece as a 'gentle spirit' and 'committed educator.'

"Our family is heartbroken by the loss of my dear niece," she wrote. "Kyle was a committed educator and devoted mother to Conor and Declan."

"Our hearts are with her children, her mother Vicki, her brother Michael and sister Rory," she continued. "Kyle was the daughter of my beloved late brother Michael and Vicki Gifford Kennedy."

"May she rest in eternal peace among the angels with her father and daughter Josephine. We love and miss you, Kyle," Kerry concluded.

Article continues below advertisement

Supporters Give Their Condolences

Supporters offered Kerry Kennedy well wishes and words of love after Kyle's death.
Source: MEGA

Supporters offered Kerry Kennedy well wishes and words of love after Kyle's death.

Supportive followers immediately flooded the comments section with words of love and support for the Kennedy family in this difficult time.

One Facebook user replied, "My sincere and deepest condolences to your whole family. May her memory be a blessing to us all," and another said, "Sorry for your loss and your family. The Kennedys have been through so much heartbreak. RIP."

A third person added, "So very sad. Think of her when the winds blow softly through your hair and the flowers glow in the sunlight. My loving thoughts and prayers are with the entire Kennedy family."

A fourth user said, "Sincere and heartfelt sympathy to the family once again. So sorry."

Article continues below advertisement

Inside Kyle Kennedy's Death

Kyle Kennedy died at 42 years old.
Source: @FACEBOOK/KYLE FRANCIS KENNEDY

Kyle Kennedy died at 42 years old.

On September 21, Kyle passed away in her Massachusetts home. She was 42.

The granddaughter of Robert F. Kennedy and niece to Health Secretary RFK Jr. left behind her ex-husband, Liam Kerr, her two sons, Conor and Declan, as well as her mother, sister, brother, and other Kennedy family members.

Her infant daughter, Josie, passed away at only a few days old in 2014. Her father, Michael, died in 1997 after a skiing accident. He was only 39 years old at the time.

Kyle's obituary described her as "naturally fast and competitive" with a love for trivia, card games, animals, travel and art.

"She can be seen in photos bundled head to toe in a down jacket inside a Scandinavian ice cave, enjoying the sun on the beaches of Cape Cod and Nantucket, and smiling beside a band of mountain gorillas in Uganda," the obituary read.

READ MORE ON NEWS
A photo of Elon Musk

Elon Musk Faces Calls for Investigation From House Republican Who Claims Tesla Billionaire May Have Broken the Law

picture of Matthew Perry and Courteney Cox

Matthew Perry's Sister Reveals Pain Over Watching Star's Wedding on 'Friends' — 'We All Knew He Wanted That in Life'

Kyle Kennedy Suffered Serious 2020 Injury

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Kyle Kennedy left behind two children.
Source: @FACEBOOK/KYLE FRANCIS KENNEDY

Kyle Kennedy left behind two children.

Her death came six years after she suffered a devastating spinal cord injury that resulted in her paralysis and led to her work as a disability advocate.

"Kyle fought to maintain her dry wit and determination through it all, trying to be the best possible mother to her sons and caring for her two beloved, ill-behaved Wheaten terriers," her obituary noted. "She also began to advocate for people living with disabilities, including testifying at the Massachusetts state house in a hearing on discrimination in disabled health care."

Her funeral service was private.

Her cause of death has not yet been publicly announced.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.