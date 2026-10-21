Kerry Kennedy Pens Heartbreaking Tribute to Late Niece and 'Gentle Spirit' Kyle After Her Death: 'We Love and Miss You'
Oct. 21 2026, Updated 6:14 p.m. ET
Kerry Kennedy penned a heartbreaking tribute to her late niece Kyle one month after her tragic death, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Wednesday, October 21, Kerry took to Facebook and called Kyle a "bright light and gentle spirit."
'Our Family Is Heartbroken'
"Our family is heartbroken by the loss of my dear niece," she wrote. "Kyle was a committed educator and devoted mother to Conor and Declan."
"Our hearts are with her children, her mother Vicki, her brother Michael and sister Rory," she continued. "Kyle was the daughter of my beloved late brother Michael and Vicki Gifford Kennedy."
"May she rest in eternal peace among the angels with her father and daughter Josephine. We love and miss you, Kyle," Kerry concluded.
Supporters Give Their Condolences
Supportive followers immediately flooded the comments section with words of love and support for the Kennedy family in this difficult time.
One Facebook user replied, "My sincere and deepest condolences to your whole family. May her memory be a blessing to us all," and another said, "Sorry for your loss and your family. The Kennedys have been through so much heartbreak. RIP."
A third person added, "So very sad. Think of her when the winds blow softly through your hair and the flowers glow in the sunlight. My loving thoughts and prayers are with the entire Kennedy family."
A fourth user said, "Sincere and heartfelt sympathy to the family once again. So sorry."
Inside Kyle Kennedy's Death
On September 21, Kyle passed away in her Massachusetts home. She was 42.
The granddaughter of Robert F. Kennedy and niece to Health Secretary RFK Jr. left behind her ex-husband, Liam Kerr, her two sons, Conor and Declan, as well as her mother, sister, brother, and other Kennedy family members.
Her infant daughter, Josie, passed away at only a few days old in 2014. Her father, Michael, died in 1997 after a skiing accident. He was only 39 years old at the time.
Kyle's obituary described her as "naturally fast and competitive" with a love for trivia, card games, animals, travel and art.
"She can be seen in photos bundled head to toe in a down jacket inside a Scandinavian ice cave, enjoying the sun on the beaches of Cape Cod and Nantucket, and smiling beside a band of mountain gorillas in Uganda," the obituary read.
Kyle Kennedy Suffered Serious 2020 Injury
Her death came six years after she suffered a devastating spinal cord injury that resulted in her paralysis and led to her work as a disability advocate.
"Kyle fought to maintain her dry wit and determination through it all, trying to be the best possible mother to her sons and caring for her two beloved, ill-behaved Wheaten terriers," her obituary noted. "She also began to advocate for people living with disabilities, including testifying at the Massachusetts state house in a hearing on discrimination in disabled health care."
Her funeral service was private.
Her cause of death has not yet been publicly announced.