Inside Kyle Kennedy's Final Years Before Her Death at 42 — How RFK's Granddaughter Became a Disability Advocate After Spinal Cord Injury Left Her Paralyzed

Kyle Kennedy, the granddaughter of Robert F. Kennedy and Ethel Kennedy, died September 21 at her home in Westwood, Massachusetts. She was 42.

The educator and disability advocate had spent her final years living with long-term paralysis after suffering a severe spinal cord injury in 2020.

Kennedy's obituary said she died peacefully, while her cause of death has not been publicly disclosed.

Her death certificate lists the cause as pending, with the manner of death under investigation. Her funeral services were held privately.

After her injury, Kennedy turned her experience into advocacy, speaking out about health care discrimination affecting people with disabilities while continuing to raise her two sons, Conor and Declan.