'Check Your Ego': Kenny Chesney Blasts Celebrities Who Preach Politics to Fans After Taylor Swift's Kamala Harris Endorsement Backfired

"They were all waiting, by the way, for Taylor Swift in 2024. If Kamala just had Taylor's vote," Maher said about fans wanting to know who the pop superstar was going to support for president.

"It didn't help, and they think it hurt," the HBO personality pointed out about how Swift publicly endorsed then-Vice President Harris, 61, in September 2024 after watching a presidential debate against Trump, 80.

Chesney shared, "I've never saw it to be my place to use my stage or platform, no matter where I'm playing, to tell people how to think or how to vote."

He added, "Like they hear that. They get that everywhere else. Everywhere on every device. Every network. They're there as an escape from all that stuff," referring to fans who just want to hear his music and not political beliefs.