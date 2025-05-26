EXCLUSIVE: Kelsey Grammer Relived Agony To Tell All About Sister's Brutal Murder In His Memoir 'To Ensure Her Evil Killer Stays Caged'
Frasier's Kelsey Grammer gives a gut-wrenching description of his murdered sister's final moments in his new memoir, Karen: A Brother Remembers – and RadarOnline.com can reveal the graphic retelling of his beloved sibling's rape and stabbing in 1975 was used as "ammunition" to help keep her killer behind bars.
Karen – who was living in Colorado Springs – was days shy of turning 19 when she was slaughtered by spree slayer Freddie Glenn.
Kelsey, then 20, said the horrific crime occurred just hours after his final phone conversation with his sister.
Nightmarish Killing
Karen was waiting outside a restaurant where she was employed for an on-duty friend when Glenn and accomplice Michael Corbett targeted her. The brutes abandoned their plan to rob the eatery and instead brandished a gun and ordered her into their car.
The creeps tied Karen up, brought her to an apartment and sexually assaulted her for hours.
Grammer, 70 – who is now mourning the loss of his former Cheers co-star George Wendt – writes Glenn later stabbed her 42 times in an alley – knifing her so savagely that: "He almost decapitated her" and "punched holes in her body with unimaginable brutality."
Kelsey recounted: "The coroner noted that through a gaping wound in her neck, he could see all the way into Karen’s lung. There were defensive wounds on her hands."
Parole Bid Panic
He said Karen sought help with her "last ounce of life," crawling 400 feet to a nearby trailer. She collapsed after knocking on its door. But the Emmy winner charges the occupant didn't offer aid and simply called the cops.
Glenn, 68, is serving three consecutive life terms for a trio of murders – including Karen's.
His next parole hearing is slated for 2027.
Corbett, 64, died behind bars of natural causes in 2019.
"For a long time, the grief was so dominant that I couldn't access happiness," Kelsey admitted – adding: "The book helped me get to a new place with that."