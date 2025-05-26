EXCLUSIVE: Kelsey Grammer Relived Agony To Tell All About Sister's Brutal Murder In His Memoir 'To Ensure Her Evil Killer Stays Caged'

Frasier's Kelsey Grammer gives a gut-wrenching description of his murdered sister's final moments in his new memoir, Karen: A Brother Remembers – and RadarOnline.com can reveal the graphic retelling of his beloved sibling's rape and stabbing in 1975 was used as "ammunition" to help keep her killer behind bars.

Karen – who was living in Colorado Springs – was days shy of turning 19 when she was slaughtered by spree slayer Freddie Glenn.

Kelsey, then 20, said the horrific crime occurred just hours after his final phone conversation with his sister.