'I've Missed You': Kelsey Grammer Sobs Over 'Extraordinary' Wife After Putting Marriage on Pause for Nearly 3 Years to Write Heartbreaking Book on Late Sister
Kelsey Grammer has acknowledged the sacrifices his wife, Kayte Walsh, had to make while he spent years writing his new book.
The 70-year-old has been busy promoting the book, Karen: A Brother Remembers, all about the life and death of his sister Karen, and at the same time realizing the impact he's had on his family, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
'Grief Is A Heavy Weight'
The actor appeared on the latest episode of The Jamie Kern Lima Show and touched on the difficult writing process.
"I feel a lot lighter. I did actually get to drop a lot of grief. Grief is a heavy weight that you continue to carry. It's very hard," the Cheers alum said.
"And you suffer through it with this idea that by letting go of the grief, you're somehow letting go of them. But I learned through this book that that isn't the case."
Grammer shared: "By hanging onto the things that are good... I'm closer to (Karen) as I was when I was with her. When she was with us, and so she is with us again. That's the key.
"So it's been great. And she's with my family now. I'm with Kate..."
Grammer then took a moment to give credit to his wife of almost 15 years.
"Kayte dealt with me writing this for two and a half years. And when I finally turned to Kayte, she's such an extraordinary woman," the Frasier actor said while choking back tears.
He recalled: "When I said, I finished it, I turned and said it's done. And she said, I've missed you."
"Thanks babe," Grammer said to Walsh off camera while sobbing.
The couple – who tied the knot in 2011 – didn't exactly have the happiest start to their relationship, as Grammer had an affair with Walsh while still married to Camille Grammer; the actress would soon file for a divorce.
Grammer Had An Affair
In 2012, Walsh told Oprah Winfrey on Oprah's Next Chapter: "I'm not proud of the way we started out because he was in a marriage. I'm sorry. I have so many emotions. But you know, I fell in love.
"I don't know how to word it, I don't know how to put it into words."
Meanwhile, Grammer has been making the rounds and sharing stories about his late sister, who was 18 years old when she was murdered.
On July 1, 1975, Karen was kidnapped by Freddie Glenn and two other men at gunpoint while she waited for a friend in the Red Lobster parking lot.
The three drove her to one of the men's apartments where they took turns sexually assaulting her. They then took her to an alley where they stabbed the teen 42 times, leaving her to die.
In a recent interview with ABC News and Diana Sawyer, Grammer learned – via the police report – his sister crawled while dying.
"She still crawled. That's amazing. I'd never read that before that her, you know, the blood along some of the trailers that she walked along were at three feet high," he said while crying.
Grammer added: "The fight that she had, she had some real stuff. She was the good stuff."