'I've Missed You': Kelsey Grammer Sobs Over 'Extraordinary' Wife After Putting Marriage on Pause for Nearly 3 Years to Write Heartbreaking Book on Late Sister

The actor appeared on the latest episode of The Jamie Kern Lima Show and touched on the difficult writing process.

"I feel a lot lighter. I did actually get to drop a lot of grief. Grief is a heavy weight that you continue to carry. It's very hard," the Cheers alum said.

"And you suffer through it with this idea that by letting go of the grief, you're somehow letting go of them. But I learned through this book that that isn't the case."