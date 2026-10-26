Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Reveal How They Used A-Lister to Get Their Kids to Stop 'Mercilessly Making Fun' of Them

They decided to use the opportunity to reveal that they'd appeared in Jay-Z's Change Clothes music video alongside Pharrell Williams in 2003. Needless to say, it earned them some serious street cred.

"We never dropped it on them that we were in a Jay-Z video," Consuelos explained. "We did it in front of their friends."

The 55-year-old went on to detail the amusing moment, which took place at a Knicks game last year. He attended the game with his son Joaquin, who was 22 at the time.

"Joaquin and I went to a Knicks game, one of the championship games last year," he recalled. "I thought it'd be like a good father-son hangout thing. He always wants to be like eight feet away from me."