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Home > News > Kelly Ripa

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Reveal How They Used A-Lister to Get Their Kids to Stop 'Mercilessly Making Fun' of Them

Photo of Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos
Source: MEGA

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos looked back on the moment their kids found out they were in a Jay-Z music video.

Oct. 26 2026, Published 3:20 p.m. ET

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Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos once used their connection to an A-lister to get some respect from their kids, RadarOnline.com can report.

The couple reflected on the amusing moment during a recent episode of Live!. According to them, the children had been "mercilessly making fun" of them at the time.

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Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Told Kids About Jay-Z Music Video

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Image of According to Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, their kids used to make fun of them 'mercilessly.'
Source: MEGA

According to Ripa and Consuelos, their kids used to make fun of them 'mercilessly.'

They decided to use the opportunity to reveal that they'd appeared in Jay-Z's Change Clothes music video alongside Pharrell Williams in 2003. Needless to say, it earned them some serious street cred.

"We never dropped it on them that we were in a Jay-Z video," Consuelos explained. "We did it in front of their friends."

The 55-year-old went on to detail the amusing moment, which took place at a Knicks game last year. He attended the game with his son Joaquin, who was 22 at the time.

"Joaquin and I went to a Knicks game, one of the championship games last year," he recalled. "I thought it'd be like a good father-son hangout thing. He always wants to be like eight feet away from me."

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Son Joaquin Was 'Embarrassed' of Dad Mark Consuelos

Image of Mark Consuelos impressed his son when Jay-Z greeted him at a Knicks game.
Source: MEGA

Consuelos impressed his son when Jay-Z greeted him at a Knicks game.

Consuelos noted that Joaquin was feeling "embarrassed of his dad" until they ran into Hov himself.

"He turns around, and he sees me, and he goes, 'Hey, man!'" the actor revealed, re-enacting his son's shocked expression when Jay-Z greeted them. "He gives me a hug, and a handshake, and then I look back at Joaquin."

Ripa claims Joaquin arrived home that evening with a new spring in his step.

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Kelly Ripa's Son Thought She Was Lying

Image of According to Kelly Ripa, her son thought she was lying when she told him she'd been in a Jay-Z music video.
Source: MEGA

Ripa said her son thought she was lying when she told him she'd been in a Jay-Z music video.

"They come home from the game. I'm asleep, the door bursts open, Joaquin flies in," she said with a laugh. "'Did you know Dad knows Jay-Z?!'"

"I go, 'I told you we were in a Jay-Z video.' He goes, 'I thought you were lying,'" Ripa remembered. "The internet exists, guys. Google."

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Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' Family

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Image of Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have three children.
Source: MEGA

The couple have three children.

Ripa and Consuelos have two other children in addition to their son Joaquin: Michael and Lola.

Michael, an actor and producer, was born in 1997. Lola, a singer-songwriter based in London, was born in 2001.

As for Joaquin, he was born in 2003 and made his Broadway debut in April 2026 in Death of a Salesman.

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