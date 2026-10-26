Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Reveal How They Used A-Lister to Get Their Kids to Stop 'Mercilessly Making Fun' of Them
Oct. 26 2026, Published 3:20 p.m. ET
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos once used their connection to an A-lister to get some respect from their kids, RadarOnline.com can report.
The couple reflected on the amusing moment during a recent episode of Live!. According to them, the children had been "mercilessly making fun" of them at the time.
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Told Kids About Jay-Z Music Video
They decided to use the opportunity to reveal that they'd appeared in Jay-Z's Change Clothes music video alongside Pharrell Williams in 2003. Needless to say, it earned them some serious street cred.
"We never dropped it on them that we were in a Jay-Z video," Consuelos explained. "We did it in front of their friends."
The 55-year-old went on to detail the amusing moment, which took place at a Knicks game last year. He attended the game with his son Joaquin, who was 22 at the time.
"Joaquin and I went to a Knicks game, one of the championship games last year," he recalled. "I thought it'd be like a good father-son hangout thing. He always wants to be like eight feet away from me."
Son Joaquin Was 'Embarrassed' of Dad Mark Consuelos
Consuelos noted that Joaquin was feeling "embarrassed of his dad" until they ran into Hov himself.
"He turns around, and he sees me, and he goes, 'Hey, man!'" the actor revealed, re-enacting his son's shocked expression when Jay-Z greeted them. "He gives me a hug, and a handshake, and then I look back at Joaquin."
Ripa claims Joaquin arrived home that evening with a new spring in his step.
Kelly Ripa's Son Thought She Was Lying
"They come home from the game. I'm asleep, the door bursts open, Joaquin flies in," she said with a laugh. "'Did you know Dad knows Jay-Z?!'"
"I go, 'I told you we were in a Jay-Z video.' He goes, 'I thought you were lying,'" Ripa remembered. "The internet exists, guys. Google."
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' Family
Ripa and Consuelos have two other children in addition to their son Joaquin: Michael and Lola.
Michael, an actor and producer, was born in 1997. Lola, a singer-songwriter based in London, was born in 2001.
As for Joaquin, he was born in 2003 and made his Broadway debut in April 2026 in Death of a Salesman.