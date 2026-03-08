EXCLUSIVE: Kelly Clarkson Cashes In — Chatterbox Banking on Big-Bucks Music Offers Now TV Weight is Off Her Shoulders
March 8 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Chatterbox Kelly Clarkson is giving up her self-named talk show at the end of this year to spend more time with her young kids following the skin cancer death of their father – her ex-hubby, Brandon Blackstock – but she's also eager to refocus on her moneymaking music career, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The original American Idol champ, who has sold over 28million albums worldwide, is poised to make a mint as she's being inundated with offers for new records and potential tours, sources said.
Kelly Clarkson’s Talk Show Struggles
"Kelly always had a complicated relationship with that talk show, and she actually loved the hosting part of it – being on camera talking to regular people, as well as celebrity guests, and having to think on her feet," an insider shared.
"The part of the job that bored her was everything else around the show. She's not a fan of meetings, and she would prefer not to have to make 500 executive decisions a day and deal with a huge staff. It was an incredibly time-consuming job – even when the producers did everything they could to lighten her workload."
Last year, the Miss Independent songbird postponed her Las Vegas residency and briefly stepped back from The Kelly Clarkson Show as Blackstock's condition worsened, sources said.
Clarkson and her former talent manager split in June 2020 after nearly seven years of marriage and two children – daughter River, 11, and son Remy, 9. Blackstock passed away in August 2025 at the age of 48 after a private three-year battle with the deadly disease.
Kelly Chooses Family Over Talkshow
According to the insider, the devoted mom had been torn up about the talk show taking time away from her family.
"Recording and performing her music life is a much more manageable and family-friendly pursuit," the insider explained.
Kelly's Las Vegas residency is now slated for July, which the source says will let her perform without "all the annoyances of touring."
Kelly Made 'The Right Move'
The insider called the Sin City shows a "lucrative" opportunity for Kelly to sell merch, test new songs and rake in ticket sales.
"This is the right move for Kelly," the source said. "But as with everything else, family is going to come first."