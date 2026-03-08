EXCLUSIVE: Kelly Clarkson Cashes In — Chatterbox Banking on Big-Bucks Music Offers Now TV Weight is Off Her Shoulders

"Kelly always had a complicated relationship with that talk show, and she actually loved the hosting part of it – being on camera talking to regular people, as well as celebrity guests, and having to think on her feet," an insider shared.

"The part of the job that bored her was everything else around the show. She's not a fan of meetings, and she would prefer not to have to make 500 executive decisions a day and deal with a huge staff. It was an incredibly time-consuming job – even when the producers did everything they could to lighten her workload."

Last year, the Miss Independent songbird postponed her Las Vegas residency and briefly stepped back from The Kelly Clarkson Show as Blackstock's condition worsened, sources said.

Clarkson and her former talent manager split in June 2020 after nearly seven years of marriage and two children – daughter River, 11, and son Remy, 9. Blackstock passed away in August 2025 at the age of 48 after a private three-year battle with the deadly disease.