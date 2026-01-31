EXCLUSIVE: Keith Urban and Jennifer Lopez 'Planning to Duet Together' to 'Test the Limits' of Their 'New Romance'

Urban, meanwhile, has faced intense scrutiny since his separation. After the announcement of his split, he was romantically linked him to his 25-year-old support act Maggie Baugh – claims Baugh denied.

Online criticism followed, with some fans branding Urban "creepy."

A source close to the singer said: "He hasn't taken lightly the way Jennifer has shown up for him during a period when the narrative around his split has felt overwhelmingly one-sided. With so many people automatically lining up behind Nicole, her willingness to listen without judgment and offer steady, genuine kindness has stood out. That sense of being seen and supported, rather than condemned, has resonated deeply with him."

Lopez is also described as "emotionally raw."

An insider added: "The emotional turnaround was jarring. One moment she was invested in what she believed was a shared future built on big declarations and intense commitment, and the next she was forced to confront the reality of him walking away. That sudden collapse left her disoriented and struggling to process how everything unraveled so quickly."

Friends also said Urban's attention has helped steady Lopez. And those around them stress the duet discussions are real and ongoing.

One source said: "They approach their careers with the same level of focus and emotional investment, and that mutual intensity has always been a point of connection between them. Returning to music together feels organic – it's the one space where their long history, creative chemistry, and the strange alignment of their lives right now all seem to converge in a way that makes sense to both of them."