EXCLUSIVE: Keith Urban's Meltdown Fears Explode! Country Star's Onstage Collapse After Nicole Kidman Divorce Leaves Pals Panicking He's in Danger
Dec. 2 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Keith Urban's sudden onstage collapse in Tennessee during the final show of his grueling six-month tour was a playful joke – but friends fear the 58-year-old hitmaker is in real danger of a mental meltdown amid his divorce from Nicole Kidman, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Somebody Like You singer staggered backward and fell down at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on October 17 after a fan teasingly told him her name was Nicole.
Keith Is 'Running On Empty' Following The Split
However, sources told RadarOnline.com the incident has sparked worries for Urban as his 19-year marriage ends and he weathers persistent rumors that his alleged wandering eye was to blame for the bust-up.
"Keith is running on empty. He's acting like a lost soul, and there's a lot of concern that he's in emotional free fall without Nicole by his side," a source exclusively shared.
Speaking of Urban's mock agony, another source confided: "This was obviously Keith's way of making light about his current situation. But the painful and undeniable truth is that he's extremely fragile, and a lot of folks are worried about him."
As RadarOnline.com reported, the Big Little Lies actress, 58, filed for divorce from the father of her two teenage daughters on September 30, citing irreconcilable differences.
Keith Is 'More Alone Than Ever' Following The Divorce
Multiple sources have claimed Urban is suffering a midlife crisis – and reports have suggested he'd moved on with 25-year-old guitarist Maggie Baugh. But the sexy strummer's pals have pooh-poohed the rumors and insist she never dated the performer and Baugh has said she has a rule against flings with bandmates.
An insider exclusively confided: "Keith has given everything he has to becoming a better musician, and right now it looks like that's wrecked his personal life.
"Even in their happiest years, Keith's loner streak and introversion tested Nicole's patience.
"Now that they've called it quits, Keith is more alone than ever."
Pals Are Taking Nicole's Side In The Split
According to the source, "charismatic and successful" Kidman is "a bridge-builder and a connector" in a way that Urban has never been – and many of the estranged couple's mutual friends are siding with her.
The insider added: "As sad as it is, he's going to go it alone for this next chapter, and he's going to do it far away from Los Angeles, just how he likes it."