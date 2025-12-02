EXCLUSIVE: Keith Urban's Meltdown Fears Explode! Country Star's Onstage Collapse After Nicole Kidman Divorce Leaves Pals Panicking He's in Danger

However, sources told RadarOnline.com the incident has sparked worries for Urban as his 19-year marriage ends and he weathers persistent rumors that his alleged wandering eye was to blame for the bust-up.

"Keith is running on empty. He's acting like a lost soul, and there's a lot of concern that he's in emotional free fall without Nicole by his side," a source exclusively shared.

Speaking of Urban's mock agony, another source confided: "This was obviously Keith's way of making light about his current situation. But the painful and undeniable truth is that he's extremely fragile, and a lot of folks are worried about him."

As RadarOnline.com reported, the Big Little Lies actress, 58, filed for divorce from the father of her two teenage daughters on September 30, citing irreconcilable differences.