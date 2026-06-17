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EXCLUSIVE: Katy Perry 'Angling for Marriage Proposal' From Justin Trudeau After Ex-Canadian PM Clears Up Country Allegiance for World Cup

A photo of Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau
Source: MEGA

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau's relationship rattled the world last year.

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June 17 2026, Updated 11:25 a.m. ET

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Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau's surprise relationship might be inching toward the next step if the pop star has her way.

Despite her wild background, Perry, 41, allegedly looks forward to a more reserved lifestyle with the former prime minister of Canada, and her body language showed it on a recent picnic outing, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

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Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau's Body Language Screams Loved Up

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A photo of Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau
Source: MEGA

The couple's body language was analyzed by an expert.

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Celebrity body language expert Inbaal Honigman analyzed the couple's interactions for Casinos.org while on their picnic date. She said, "Katy is angling for a proposal from her politician beau, as she physically traps him in a makeshift cage of arms, and he responds with an arm enclosure of his own."

“When the two roll around together on their red gingham blanket, Katy lifts her feet in the air and twirls them in a flirty manner."

Another key note, Honigman added, was the picnic blanket, which gave off a sense of "bliss and domesticity, as it is the tradwife design of outdoor rugs."

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Perry Allegedly Seeks Long Term Commitment

A photo of Katy Perry
Source: MEGA

Perry seemingly wants to take the next step.

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These nods to a simpler life allegedly represent a desire for "long term commitment," and the feeling is mutual, despite recent reports that allegations against Perry could tear them apart.

Honigman analyzed, “Justin's hands laced behind his head communicate comfort and domestic bliss, he lets Katy know that she makes him feel like king of the world!"

"But this isn't an ordinary hands-behind-head pose, he's taking the pose to the next level," she added. “By using his laced hands to raise his head from the mat, he is showing Katy that he's not taking his eyes off her. She is in his sights, then and always."

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The Couple Face Cultural Divide

A photo of Justin Trudeau
Source: MEGA

Trudeau's unique background clashes from the American sweetheart's past.

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Honigman predicted "engagement cannot be too far away" for the couple, who have been dating for nearly a year.

Despite this cool connection, the pair do have a hurdle to overcome – their differing backgrounds. After all, Trudeau, 54, was once the Prime Minister of Canada. Perry, though, is a total California babe who screams modern Americana.

Their cultural and career divide marked confusion for the public when they were first spotted together. Trudeau's loyal followers back home even became a bit annoyed with his closeness to the star. After all, even those close to the politician reportedly fear this relationship could tank his career.

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Trudeau Clears Up Any Confusion

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A photo of Katy Perry
Source: MEGA

Perry performed at the World Cup.

When Team USA and Team Canada began their quests into the World Cup, Trudeau was caught slipping in his Canadian heritage. Rather than opting to see his home country play, he went with Perry to cheer on the United States by her side.

Of course, Trudeau didn't want anyone to get the wrong idea. He's still, as Tate McRae once said, Canada down.

He cleared up any confusion on X, writing, "Sometimes supportive boyfriend duties call. But you know who I’m rooting for to take the Cup."

Perry performed at the World Cup game against Paraguay, where the United States came out victorious with a 4–1 triumph. She played her biggest hits at the sporting event, including Firework.

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