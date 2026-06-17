EXCLUSIVE: Katy Perry 'Angling for Marriage Proposal' From Justin Trudeau After Ex-Canadian PM Clears Up Country Allegiance for World Cup

Celebrity body language expert Inbaal Honigman analyzed the couple's interactions for Casinos.org while on their picnic date. She said, "Katy is angling for a proposal from her politician beau, as she physically traps him in a makeshift cage of arms, and he responds with an arm enclosure of his own."

“When the two roll around together on their red gingham blanket, Katy lifts her feet in the air and twirls them in a flirty manner."

Another key note, Honigman added, was the picnic blanket, which gave off a sense of "bliss and domesticity, as it is the tradwife design of outdoor rugs."