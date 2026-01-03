EXCLUSIVE: Inside Kate Middleton and Prince William's Holiday Celebrations — and Why The Couple Broke Strict Royal Rules to Have a 'More Relaxed and Informal' Season

The princess has already spearheaded one new custom: her annual Together at Christmas carol service, which was launched in 2021.

This year's event, held as always at London's iconic Westminster Abbey, took place on December 5.

"It's enormously popular," royal expert Hugo Vickers said. "It's become one of the nicest features of the Christmas season."

Middleton oversees every detail of the special occasion, from the guest list to the program illustrations. She personally meets with a horticulturist to plan the wreaths, trees and other floral arrangements for the ancient church. Experts say the decor reflects her own elegant style.

For their own home, the family likely sources a tree from the estate grounds. The princess tends to lean toward a red‑and‑gold theme with white lights.

Her mom Carole Middleton has said the kids usually get a tree in their rooms as well, to decorate however they like.