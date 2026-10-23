EXCLUSIVE: Kate Middleton 'Issued Emotional Ultimatum to Queen Before Marrying Into the Royal Family'

According to royal biographer Robert Jobson, 62, the future Princess of Wales was determined to preserve her independence and protect her family life from the demands of royal tradition.

In his book Catherine, The Princess of Wales: The Biography, Jobson wrote: "(Kate) established some fundamental life rules that she would stick to when she joined The Firm."

He added: "She was clear from the outset that she would not be pigeonholed into carrying out particular duties. Her priority, she emphasized, would always be her family."

The apparent arrangement – which one source told us was "based on a lot of emotion from Kate's side – is said to have reflected Middleton's determination to avoid allowing the monarchy's expectations to overshadow her private life, particularly after becoming a mother to Prince George, 13, Princess Charlotte, 11, and Prince Louis, eight.

"The royal couple will, of course, carry out their fair share of royal duties, but they both believe that being good parents is their most important role," Jobson noted.