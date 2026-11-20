Former White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt is facing criticism after claiming President Donald Trump never walks away from negotiations with foreign leaders without securing something for Americans.

Speaking on Fox News, Leavitt praised Trump's negotiating skills, pointing to his interactions with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin as examples of his ability to get results.

However, her comments prompted questions on social media following Trump's November 19 meeting with the two leaders in Shenzhen, China, which produced a joint declaration but no breakthroughs on several key international issues.

One critic responded to a clip of Leavitt's remarks by accusing her of "still lying for him."