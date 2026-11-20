Karoline Leavitt Hit With 'Lying' Accusations After Making Bold Claim About Trump's Meetings With World Leaders
Nov. 20 2026, Published 11:47 a.m. ET
Former White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt is facing criticism after claiming President Donald Trump never walks away from negotiations with foreign leaders without securing something for Americans.
Speaking on Fox News, Leavitt praised Trump's negotiating skills, pointing to his interactions with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin as examples of his ability to get results.
However, her comments prompted questions on social media following Trump's November 19 meeting with the two leaders in Shenzhen, China, which produced a joint declaration but no breakthroughs on several key international issues.
One critic responded to a clip of Leavitt's remarks by accusing her of "still lying for him."
Karoline Leavitt Says Trump Never Leaves Meetings Without a Deliverable
Leavitt made the comments while discussing Trump's dealings with foreign leaders, including Xi and Putin.
"I've seen him across the table from Xi," she said. "I've seen him across the table from Putin. He never leaves these rooms without at least grabbing one deliverable."
She also insisted that Trump "always ends up dominating the conversation" and demands "results on behalf of the American people."
Leavitt, who left her White House position in August and joined Fox News as a contributor in November, defended the president's record shortly after his latest diplomatic meetings.
X User Accuses Leavitt of Lying as Critics Demand Examples
Her remarks quickly attracted criticism on X, where users questioned what Trump had actually accomplished through his recent interactions with the foreign leaders.
One user, Jenni Jones, shared the clip and wrote, "She's still lying for him 🙄"
Former U.S. ambassador Michael McFaul also challenged Leavitt's assertion with a brief response: "Name one."
Another commenter, Kevin Manahan, sarcastically addressed her as "Propaganda Barbie" before demanding that she identify Trump's alleged achievements.
"What exactly does he have to show for it???" another user asked.
Rosalind Garcia offered a sarcastic response of her own, writing, "I'm positive he grabs something."
The criticism centered on the difference between Leavitt's confident description of Trump's negotiating abilities and the concrete outcomes announced following his latest meetings.
Trump's Meeting With Xi and Putin Produces No Major Breakthrough
The November 19 gathering marked the first-ever trilateral summit involving the leaders of the United States, China and Russia. The meeting took place at Kylin Villa in Shenzhen on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.
According to the joint declaration released afterward, the three countries agreed to pursue United Nations reform, increase the production and supply of refined petroleum products, and discuss reducing nuclear risks and preventing nuclear proliferation.
They also reaffirmed that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought.
However, the declaration did not establish an arms-reduction agreement or provide a timetable for future nuclear negotiations. It also made no mention of Russia's war in Ukraine or the conflict involving Iran.
Reuters reported that the summit produced no concrete commitments on the arms-control discussions Trump had been seeking, raising questions about the practical results of the historic gathering.
Trump Calls the Summit a Success Despite Questions Over Results
Trump, meanwhile, offered a much more positive assessment of his discussions with Xi and Putin.
Speaking to NBC News after the meeting, the president gave the gathering a "12" on a scale of zero to 10.
"It went great," he said. "Fantastic relationships built."
However, his enthusiastic assessment contrasted with the limited commitments outlined in the joint declaration.
The Associated Press reported that the roughly 70-minute meeting produced no breakthroughs, despite the leaders discussing nuclear risks, Ukraine, Iran and trade.
While the declaration established an agreement to continue dialogue on nuclear issues, it did not deliver the arms-control commitments that Trump had been pursuing.
That distinction has become central to the criticism of Leavitt's remarks, with users demanding specific examples of the results she says Trump consistently secures from world leaders.