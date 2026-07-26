Karoline Leavitt Appears to Forget Donald Trump's Third-Term Talk as She Says President Is 'Only Here in D.C. for Four Years'

Marjorie Taylor Greene claimed she believes the president is serious when he raises the possibility of seeking another term.

Appearing on Megyn Kelly's podcast in March, Greene argued: "This whole thing [is] not what we voted for."

She also blasted the direction of the country, claiming it has become "America last."

"It’s the same bulls--- we've seen for decades now, and I don’t think the president is being tongue-in-cheek," Greene said. "I know that man very well. And he repeatedly and repeatedly says he’s not going to heaven, the same way he repeatedly says that he’s — 'What do you think? Should I run for president again?'"

Greene admitted she initially believed Trump's comments were made in jest but said she has changed her mind.

"I don't think he's joking," she said.

The congresswoman went even further, questioning Trump's motivations.

"I really want to know what his mental state is, and who is he doing this for? Because it's not for the American people. He's lying. He's gone back on what he promised."