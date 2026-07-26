Karoline Leavitt Appears to Forget Donald Trump's Third-Term Talk as She Says President Is 'Only Here in D.C. for Four Years'
July 26 2026, Published 4:40 p.m. ET
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt appeared to acknowledge something Donald Trump has repeatedly refused to: that his time as president has a firm end date, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
During a new interview, the 28-year-old suggested Trump's presidency will last only four years, seemingly contradicting the president's frequent remarks about seeking another term.
'Public Service'
Leavitt made the comment during an interview with Lara Trump on Fox News while discussing her role as White House press secretary.
"I view this job as public service," Leavitt said. "And I realize it's temporary. President Trump is only here in D.C. for four years."
The remark quickly caught attention because Trump has repeatedly floated the possibility of remaining in office beyond his current term, despite the Constitution limiting presidents to two elected terms.
Leavitt did not elaborate on her comment, instead focusing on her experience serving in the administration after Trump previously described her as a "superstar" with "machine gun" lips.
Trump Fuels 2028 Speculation
Just hours before Leavitt's interview aired, Trump reignited speculation about his political future during the rescheduled White House Correspondents' Dinner.
Speaking to the crowd, the president joked that the news media would have little to cover after he eventually leaves office.
"You're going to be broke," Trump quipped. "There's not going to be anybody to report on."
He then teased what he called "somewhat of a scoop."
Trump talked about his "intention to run for a fourth term as president of the United States," before appearing in a "Trump 2028" hat.
Marjorie Taylor Greene's Warning
Marjorie Taylor Greene claimed she believes the president is serious when he raises the possibility of seeking another term.
Appearing on Megyn Kelly's podcast in March, Greene argued: "This whole thing [is] not what we voted for."
She also blasted the direction of the country, claiming it has become "America last."
"It’s the same bulls--- we've seen for decades now, and I don’t think the president is being tongue-in-cheek," Greene said. "I know that man very well. And he repeatedly and repeatedly says he’s not going to heaven, the same way he repeatedly says that he’s — 'What do you think? Should I run for president again?'"
Greene admitted she initially believed Trump's comments were made in jest but said she has changed her mind.
"I don't think he's joking," she said.
The congresswoman went even further, questioning Trump's motivations.
"I really want to know what his mental state is, and who is he doing this for? Because it's not for the American people. He's lying. He's gone back on what he promised."
Michael Wolff Sounds Alarm
Journalist and author Michael Wolff has also suggested Trump could attempt to remain in power beyond the constitutional limit.
In October 2025, Wolff argued the president's recent actions indicate an effort to consolidate authority while surrounding himself with loyal institutions.
"The thing about an authoritarian... You can go down the list here of Donald Trump targeting — specifically targeting — his political opponents, Donald Trump exerting ever more control over courts, media, universities, businesses, of him explicitly targeting blue state governors and legislatures, and finally, locking in the mechanisms which might ensure continued electoral success," Wolff said.
He continued: "These are the moves of an authoritarian, clearly. The problem with this is that an authoritarian breaks so many rules and makes so many enemies that, in order to avoid retribution, he has to stay in power. That is the nature of the game that is being played."