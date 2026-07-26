EXCLUSIVE: Kiefer Sutherland Exposes Brutality at Center of His Relationship With Acting Icon Donald Sutherland

Kiefer Sutherland has revealed the brutal honesty that defined his relationship with his late father, Hollywood legend Donald Sutherland, admitting despite his enormous success, the Oscar-winning actor never told him he had delivered a "great performance." RadarOnline.com can reveal the 59-year-old actor, who won an Emmy for his portrayal of counterterrorism agent Jack Bauer in 24, reflected on his relationship with Donald, who died in 2024 at age 88.

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Kiefer's Toughest Critic

Source: MEGA Kiefer Sutherland revealed the brutal honesty of his late father.

Kiefer described a father-son bond built on admiration rather than lavish praise, explaining that while his father celebrated the success of 24, he stopped short of offering the kind of validation his son had long hoped to hear. One source familiar with the Sutherland family told us: "Donald believed encouragement and excessive praise were two different things. He wanted Kiefer to keep striving rather than become comfortable." Another entertainment insider added: "There was enormous respect between them, but Donald's approach was incredibly tough. His approval came in subtle ways, and Kiefer learned to recognize that over time." Reflecting on his father's reaction to 24, Sutherland said: "He did tell me that he really enjoyed 24, and he was excited for me for its success." But asked whether Donald had ever told him he had given a "great performance," Kiefer replied: "No, not that."

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Hard Lessons Learned

Source: MEGA Donald Sutherland never told Kiefer he gave a great performance.

The actor, who recently released his fourth studio album, Grey, alongside continuing his acting career, said both his parents had been candid about the challenges of raising him. Born in London before moving to Toronto with his mother, actress Shirley Douglas, after his parents separated when he was three, Sutherland acknowledged he had not made family life easy. He said: "My parents would be the first to tell you that they didn't think that they were the greatest parents. I can tell you I was not the easiest son." After leaving home at 15, Sutherland gradually rebuilt his relationship with Donald while pursuing an acting career of his own. His breakthrough came at age 17 in Stand By Me, where he played the intimidating teenage bully Ace Merrill, a performance that immediately established him as one of Hollywood's most promising young actors. Discussing the role, Kiefer revealed his father's influence on how he approached the character. He said: "He (Ace) was just going to be an awful human being."

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Career Forged In Success

Source: MEGA Kiefer overcame personal struggles including an arrest for drunk driving. (

Kiefer went on to build an acclaimed career spanning film, television and music, starring in projects including The Lost Boys, Flatliners, A Few Good Men, Designated Survivor and, most famously, 24, which became one of television's defining dramas and earned widespread critical acclaim throughout its decade-long run. Away from the screen, Kiefer has spoken openly about overcoming personal struggles, including alcohol addiction and serving 48 days in jail in 2007 after pleading guilty to driving under the influence. Despite forging an award-winning career in his own right, Kiefer has often acknowledged earning his father's respect remained one of his greatest motivations, with Donald's measured approval carrying more weight than almost any industry accolade.

Donald's Lasting Legacy

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Source: MEGA Donald influenced Kiefer's approach to playing the movie bully.