EXCLUSIVE: King Charles' Hectic Schedule as He Battles Cancer Sparks Mockery of Prince Harry After He Declares 'Full-Time Dad' as His Job

The King's appearance came as he continues regular public duties while receiving treatment, reinforcing a working pattern that saw him complete 532 official engagements last year – more than any other member of the Royal Family.

His schedule has inevitably reignited debate over Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, 44, who stepped down as senior working royals in 2020 after saying they wanted financial independence and the freedom to pursue charitable projects.

One royal source told us: "The King's diary would exhaust people half his age, yet he keeps turning up because he believes public service comes first. There is a growing feeling that his example only throws Harry's choices into sharper focus.

"When people hear Harry describe himself as a full-time dad, many cannot help contrasting that with the King's relentless commitment despite everything he is facing medically."