EXCLUSIVE: King Charles' Hectic Schedule as He Battles Cancer Sparks Mockery of Prince Harry After He Declares 'Full-Time Dad' as His Job
July 26 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET
King Charles has once again demonstrated an unwavering commitment to royal duty despite undergoing cancer treatment, with his demanding schedule drawing fresh comparisons to Prince Harry – after the Duke of Sussex recently described himself as a "full-time dad."
As RadarOnline.com reported, the monarch recently carried out a packed day of engagements, traveling to Cambridge to visit Europe's first eco-mosque and officially open the city's new Whittle Laboratory just hours after welcoming Britain's new Prime Minister Andy Burnham to Buckingham Palace to invite him to form a new government.
King Charles' Workload Sparks Backlash
The King's appearance came as he continues regular public duties while receiving treatment, reinforcing a working pattern that saw him complete 532 official engagements last year – more than any other member of the Royal Family.
His schedule has inevitably reignited debate over Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, 44, who stepped down as senior working royals in 2020 after saying they wanted financial independence and the freedom to pursue charitable projects.
One royal source told us: "The King's diary would exhaust people half his age, yet he keeps turning up because he believes public service comes first. There is a growing feeling that his example only throws Harry's choices into sharper focus.
"When people hear Harry describe himself as a full-time dad, many cannot help contrasting that with the King's relentless commitment despite everything he is facing medically."
Charles appeared relaxed throughout the Cambridge visit, taking time to stop and chat with members of the public, including a group of children who presented him with flowers.
One youngster described the King afterward as "very nice and kind."
The scenes echoed one of Queen Elizabeth II's defining public pledges, made when she was 21, in which she promised to "devote her whole life, whether it be long or short" to serving the nation – words which have long been viewed as capturing the royal family's traditional sense of duty.
Post-Royal Business Failures
Harry and Markle rejected such a model when they left official royal life, relocating to California and announcing plans to become financially independent while continuing philanthropic work outside the institution.
Since then, however, several commercial ventures have failed to meet expectations, while several media projects have either stalled or ended early, prompting renewed scrutiny over the couple's post-royal careers.
'Full-Time Dad' Criticism
Harry's recent description of himself as a "full-time dad" was widely viewed as a heartfelt acknowledgment of his commitment to raising his son Archie, seven, and daughter Lilibet, five.
Critics, however, argue the remark has unintentionally highlighted the contrast between his current lifestyle and the relentless workload maintained by his father.
The comparison has also extended to the Sussexes' overseas appearances. Their visit to Australia earlier this year featured a significantly lighter schedule than their 2018 royal tour shortly after their wedding, when they completed 76 engagements across 16 days.
Another palace insider said: "No one questions Harry's love for his children, but the King's example reminds people what full-time public service really looks like. That contrast has become impossible for many observers to ignore."