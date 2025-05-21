Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Hailey Bieber
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Car-Crash Singer Justin Bieber Sparks Fears His Wild Spending Will Send Him and Wife Hailey to Poorhouse

justin bieber spending fears hailey broke car crash singer
Source: MEGA

Apffel claimed Judah is 'using Justin' to build his own 'celebrity status.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

May 21 2025, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Troubled former teen idol Justin Bieber is squandering his savings, splurging on parties and private jets, and indulging in other bad habits – even though he hasn’t worked in years – and now his loved ones fear he will wind up bankrupt if he doesn’t slow his spending roll, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"He's blowing through cash like there's no tomorrow, dropping tens of thousands on private jets for him and his hanger-on 'friends' and all-night parties," an insider told us.

Sources added the pressures of being a new dad and wife Hailey Bieber's fury over his downward spiral have ignited his out-of-control spending spree that could send him to the poorhouse.

Article continues below advertisement

Cash Worry

Article continues below advertisement
justin bieber spending fears hailey broke car crash singer
Source: MEGA

Hailey Bieber is reportedly at her breaking point over her husband's reckless spending and emotional spiral.

Article continues below advertisement

"He loves his son but doesn't seem to know how to be a father," a source added about the hitmaker, whose own father left the family soon after he was born.

The insider also said: "Then he was a pop star at 13 and had no one to supervise him but many to lead him astray. He clearly feels inept as a dad and runs away to party and let loose."

Justin, 31, is also said to be afraid his relationship with Sean "Diddy" Combs will be put under an unflattering microscope during the disgraced rap mogul's trial on sex trafficking and other charges.

"Hailey is at her wits' end," an insider said. "She's fearful that Justin's outrageous spending will affect her and their son. He seems to be drowning in emotional pain and there's nothing she can do about it. When he's in a spiral, Justin's way is to neither share with his friends nor ask for help. He retreats into himself."

Article continues below advertisement

Crazed Purchases

Article continues below advertisement
justin bieber spending fears hailey broke car crash singer
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' trial is hanging heavy over Bieber.

Article continues below advertisement

Bieber's rep blasted reports the star is in debt, calling the sources "ill-informed" and "disappointed" that they no longer work with Justin, whose whopping net worth was worth $300 million, and he has grossed more than $700million in record and tour sales over a long time.

His last studio album was 2021's Justice and he hasn't released much since.

Still, the Baby singer's reckless bank-account raiding continues.

He reportedly dropped $300,000 on Nobu and cocktails in a month for him and his pals.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
sandra bullock keanu reeves closer shared heartbreaking grief

EXCLUSIVE: Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves 'Closer Than Ever' Due to Their Shared Grief

Split photo of George Wendt

EXCLUSIVE: George Wendt's Friends Begged 'Cheers' Actor to Watch His Weight As He Was 'Eating Himself to Death' Before His Tragic Passing at Age 76

Article continues below advertisement
justin bieber spending fears hailey broke car crash singer
Source: MEGA

Bieber's $300,000 Nobu binge shocked fans as his rep denied mounting debt rumors.

Justin also recently cause alarm by posting an image on social media, which showed him appearing to smoke pot.

It came in a video showing a hangout with his 15-year-old brother, which alarmed everyone around him – including her husband – before the relationship began with Hailey and their son arrived.

A source warned: "Hailey's amazed at Justin being this way. And when she tries to bring him around, he reacts by engaging in more outrageous behavior.

"It's a vicious cycle."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.