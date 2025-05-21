EXCLUSIVE: Car-Crash Singer Justin Bieber Sparks Fears His Wild Spending Will Send Him and Wife Hailey to Poorhouse
Troubled former teen idol Justin Bieber is squandering his savings, splurging on parties and private jets, and indulging in other bad habits – even though he hasn’t worked in years – and now his loved ones fear he will wind up bankrupt if he doesn’t slow his spending roll, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"He's blowing through cash like there's no tomorrow, dropping tens of thousands on private jets for him and his hanger-on 'friends' and all-night parties," an insider told us.
Sources added the pressures of being a new dad and wife Hailey Bieber's fury over his downward spiral have ignited his out-of-control spending spree that could send him to the poorhouse.
Cash Worry
"He loves his son but doesn't seem to know how to be a father," a source added about the hitmaker, whose own father left the family soon after he was born.
The insider also said: "Then he was a pop star at 13 and had no one to supervise him but many to lead him astray. He clearly feels inept as a dad and runs away to party and let loose."
Justin, 31, is also said to be afraid his relationship with Sean "Diddy" Combs will be put under an unflattering microscope during the disgraced rap mogul's trial on sex trafficking and other charges.
"Hailey is at her wits' end," an insider said. "She's fearful that Justin's outrageous spending will affect her and their son. He seems to be drowning in emotional pain and there's nothing she can do about it. When he's in a spiral, Justin's way is to neither share with his friends nor ask for help. He retreats into himself."
Crazed Purchases
Bieber's rep blasted reports the star is in debt, calling the sources "ill-informed" and "disappointed" that they no longer work with Justin, whose whopping net worth was worth $300 million, and he has grossed more than $700million in record and tour sales over a long time.
His last studio album was 2021's Justice and he hasn't released much since.
Still, the Baby singer's reckless bank-account raiding continues.
He reportedly dropped $300,000 on Nobu and cocktails in a month for him and his pals.
Justin also recently cause alarm by posting an image on social media, which showed him appearing to smoke pot.
It came in a video showing a hangout with his 15-year-old brother, which alarmed everyone around him – including her husband – before the relationship began with Hailey and their son arrived.
A source warned: "Hailey's amazed at Justin being this way. And when she tries to bring him around, he reacts by engaging in more outrageous behavior.
"It's a vicious cycle."