EXCLUSIVE: Car-Crash Singer Justin Bieber Sparks Fears His Wild Spending Will Send Him and Wife Hailey to Poorhouse

"He loves his son but doesn't seem to know how to be a father," a source added about the hitmaker, whose own father left the family soon after he was born.

The insider also said: "Then he was a pop star at 13 and had no one to supervise him but many to lead him astray. He clearly feels inept as a dad and runs away to party and let loose."

Justin, 31, is also said to be afraid his relationship with Sean "Diddy" Combs will be put under an unflattering microscope during the disgraced rap mogul's trial on sex trafficking and other charges.

"Hailey is at her wits' end," an insider said. "She's fearful that Justin's outrageous spending will affect her and their son. He seems to be drowning in emotional pain and there's nothing she can do about it. When he's in a spiral, Justin's way is to neither share with his friends nor ask for help. He retreats into himself."