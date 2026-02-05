Justin Bieber Sparks Hair Transplant Rumors: Singer Shocks Fans with his Unusual Hairline as Airline Jokes 'Should've Gone to Turkey!'
Feb. 5 2026, Published 9:10 a.m. ET
Justin Bieber has sparked fresh hair transplant rumors following his comeback at the Grammys.
RadarOnline.com can review the singer's hairline has become more talked about than his first performance at the ceremony in four years.
Hairline Overshadowed Performance
Fans pointed out his short hairstyle displayed a defined line of noticeably stubbier locks along the front of his hairline, which could indicate a hair transplant.
In a snap shared online showing a close-up of Bieber's head, his hairline appeared lower and more defined in comparison to pictures of the star in previous outings.
While the father-of-one, who shares a son with wife Hailey Bieber — who joined him at the star-studded bash in L.A. in Sunday — has never confirmed having undergone a hair transplant, it did not stop fans from speculating.
Airline Pokes Fun At Hair Transplant Rumors
And further attention was drawn to the pop star's hair after budget airline RyanAir, shared a now-viral post about his appearance.
"Should have gone to Turkey," the airline wrote in a post shared to X of Bieber, referencing people visiting the country for tweakments.
Elsewhere on X, other fans continued to speculate.
One user wrote: "Thought it was pretty common knowledge that he had a hair transplant," another added: "I can recognize a poorly done hair transplant from a mile away."
A third chimed in: "If all the women in the industry can get lip filler and Botox and surgery how is this a problem if Justin did a hair transplant?", while a fourth commented: "Bieber's been getting roasted for his hair since he was 12, you think he gives a f--- about this?"
Balding Bieber Shocked Fans
It's not the first time the Grammy Award-winner has sparked rumors of a hair transplant.
In 2024, a picture of Bieber at the beach showed him with a thick head of hair, following years of him being photographed with a hat or hoodie covering his head.
A New York-based Dr Gary Linkov, who has not treated Bieber, took to social media to share his theory, hypothesizing the singer underwent surgery after noticing in 2023 his hairline looked "flatter."
"A few years prior to that in 2018, he had a definite recession, very scalloped frontal hairline. (But) now it's flatter onto his forehead — much more linear," he said in the clip.
Last year, fans were shocked after snaps showed the popstar's hair looking as though it was balding.
In pictures of the Swag singer at the beach shared online, Bieber can be seen with an alleged bald spot on the back of his head.
Many fans were appalled by his apparent hair loss, taking to social media to share their thoughts.
"Justin Bieber balding at 31 years is insane," the user wrote.
"Crazy how time flies — feels like Baby just dropped and now he's balding at 31!" another shared.
However, some committed fans leapt to his defense, writing: "Usually it's like 26. He made it longer than most."
"Teenagers discovering that grown adults experience body changes as they age will never not be funny to me," added another.