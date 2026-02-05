Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber Sparks Hair Transplant Rumors: Singer Shocks Fans with his Unusual Hairline as Airline Jokes 'Should've Gone to Turkey!'

picture of Justin Bieber
Source: MEGA;@justinbieber;Instagram

Justin Bieber showed off a noticeably stronger hairline at the Grammys on Sunday, sparking hair transplant rumors.

Feb. 5 2026, Published 9:10 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Justin Bieber has sparked fresh hair transplant rumors following his comeback at the Grammys.

RadarOnline.com can review the singer's hairline has become more talked about than his first performance at the ceremony in four years.

Article continues below advertisement

Hairline Overshadowed Performance

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
picture of Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber
Source: MEGA

Bieber, who attended the star-studded bash with wife Hailey, made more headlines about his hair than performance.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans pointed out his short hairstyle displayed a defined line of noticeably stubbier locks along the front of his hairline, which could indicate a hair transplant.

In a snap shared online showing a close-up of Bieber's head, his hairline appeared lower and more defined in comparison to pictures of the star in previous outings.

While the father-of-one, who shares a son with wife Hailey Bieber — who joined him at the star-studded bash in L.A. in Sunday — has never confirmed having undergone a hair transplant, it did not stop fans from speculating.

Article continues below advertisement

Airline Pokes Fun At Hair Transplant Rumors

Source: @Ryanair;X

RyanAir mocked Bieber's hair

Article continues below advertisement

And further attention was drawn to the pop star's hair after budget airline RyanAir, shared a now-viral post about his appearance.

"Should have gone to Turkey," the airline wrote in a post shared to X of Bieber, referencing people visiting the country for tweakments.

Elsewhere on X, other fans continued to speculate.

One user wrote: "Thought it was pretty common knowledge that he had a hair transplant," another added: "I can recognize a poorly done hair transplant from a mile away."

A third chimed in: "If all the women in the industry can get lip filler and Botox and surgery how is this a problem if Justin did a hair transplant?", while a fourth commented: "Bieber's been getting roasted for his hair since he was 12, you think he gives a f--- about this?"

Article continues below advertisement

Balding Bieber Shocked Fans

Source: @justinbieber;Instagram

Pictures of Bieber balding shocked fans last year.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Tyler Perry has been facing a sex assault nightmare after allegations surfaced from a second male accuser.

EXCLUSIVE: Inside Tyler Perry's Sex Assault Nightmare After He Was Hit By Allegations From SECOND Male Accuser

Frazzled Angelina Jolie has allegedly failed a stress test as her ongoing Brad Pitt battle took a visible toll.

Angelina Jolie's Enormous 'Stress' Taking a Toll on Skeletal Star — As Epic Brad Pitt Winery Battle Intensifies

Article continues below advertisement

It's not the first time the Grammy Award-winner has sparked rumors of a hair transplant.

In 2024, a picture of Bieber at the beach showed him with a thick head of hair, following years of him being photographed with a hat or hoodie covering his head.

A New York-based Dr Gary Linkov, who has not treated Bieber, took to social media to share his theory, hypothesizing the singer underwent surgery after noticing in 2023 his hairline looked "flatter."

"A few years prior to that in 2018, he had a definite recession, very scalloped frontal hairline. (But) now it's flatter onto his forehead — much more linear," he said in the clip.

Last year, fans were shocked after snaps showed the popstar's hair looking as though it was balding.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
picture of Justin Bieber
Source: MEGA

The Canadian's hair has come under scrutiny ever since he broke onto the scene as a teenager.

In pictures of the Swag singer at the beach shared online, Bieber can be seen with an alleged bald spot on the back of his head.

Many fans were appalled by his apparent hair loss, taking to social media to share their thoughts.

"Justin Bieber balding at 31 years is insane," the user wrote.

"Crazy how time flies — feels like Baby just dropped and now he's balding at 31!" another shared.

However, some committed fans leapt to his defense, writing: "Usually it's like 26. He made it longer than most."

"Teenagers discovering that grown adults experience body changes as they age will never not be funny to me," added another.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.