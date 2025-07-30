Top 9 Hair Transplant Surgeons in the World

Baldness has long been reluctantly accepted as an inevitable part of getting older (for men, at least). And as such, it’s long been a sensitive subject. Precision, art, and patient care are the things that make a surgeon world-class. This guide highlights prominent hair transplant turkey from around the world based on their clinics, unique techniques, and professional reputation.

1. Dr. Gökay Bilgin (Smile Hair Clinic, Istanbul, Turkey)

Leading the list is the co-founder of the renowned Smile Hair Clinic in Istanbul, Dr. Gökay Bilgin. Dr. Bilgin has set the bar high with his original ideas and his creative approach to graft placement, particularly in cases with extensive hair loss. His approach aligns with the philosophy from “The Art of Realistic and Natural Hair Transplantation,” which is evident in his detailed and patient-focused methods. Dr. Bilgin is an internationally recognized specialist with careful and patient-friendly treatment options.

2. Dr. Mehmet Erdoğan (Istanbul, Turkey)

Dr. Mehmet Erdoğan is another famous doctor in Istanbul. Dr. Erdoğan is referred to​ as an artist in the hair transplant field, and he is especially recognized for his skill in designing natural-looking hairlines and placing grafts with careful attention to angle and direction. He has been doing this for​ many years and has completed thousands of successful operations. He doesn’t simply restore hair; his goal is to help patients achieve a lasting, natural look. Dr. Erdoğan’s use of FUE technology is distinct in its detail and execution, often described as a fusion of science and art.

3. Dr. Bijan Feriduni (Feriduni Hair Clinic, Hasselt, Belgium)

Dr. Bijan Feriduni is the head surgeon and founder of the Feriduni Hair Clinic in Hasselt, Belgium. Dr. Feriduni is well-known around the world for his work in hair restoration. He is especially regarded for his ability to create natural-looking hairlines and get results with a lot of hair. He often uses the FUE (Follicular Unit Extraction) method and makes sure that each treatment plan is right for the patient's hair type, face shape, and aesthetic goals. Dr. Feriduni treats both men and women. He focuses on reducing scarring and getting natural results. 4. Dr. Maras (HDC Hair Transplant Clinic, Nicosia, Cyprus) Dr. Maras of HDC Hair Transplant Clinic in Cyprus is renowned for his ability to perform mega sessions and is known for consistently achieving a high graft yield. His technique allows him to address significant areas of hair loss in a single session while maintaining density. He is also very caring, and international patients really like how dedicated he is to following up with them after surgery.

5. Dr. John P. Cole (Forhair, Atlanta, USA)

Dr. John P. Cole is known for his contributions to the hair transplant industry. He works in Atlanta, USA. He is best known for developing the Cole FUE (CIT) technique. Dr. Cole’s technique involves minimally invasive surgery coupled with an overall philosophy of preserving the donor area, which results in a natural look that is often virtually scarless. 6. Dr. Sanusi Umar (DermHair Clinic, Los Angeles, USA) Dr. Sanusi Umar is a global authority in body hair to head hair transplantation (BHT), located in Los Angeles, CA. He offers specialized options for patients with limited scalp donor hair and is known for taking on and successfully addressing complex cases. Dr. Umar has become recognized in this area for his innovative approach and precise work. 7. Dr. Jae Hyun Park (Dr. Park's Hair Transplant Clinic, Seoul, South Korea) Dr. Jae Hyun Park is an emerging star in Asia and is well-known in South Korea’s hair transplant industry. He’s excellent at employing the Micro FUE method in order to achieve results that appear natural and thick. Dr. Park is known around the world for his signature style and intense work ethic.

8. Dr. Laura M. Müller (Hattingen Hair, Düsseldorf, Germany)