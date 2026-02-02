2026 Grammy Awards Red Carpet: See the 10 Best — and Worst — Dressed of Hollywood's Biggest Stars Including Kelsea Ballerini, Heidi Klum and Lady Gaga
Feb. 1 2026, Published 7:50 p.m. ET
From rap to rock and country to pop, the biggest stars in music hit the red carpet for the 68th annual Grammy Awards, but not everyone brought their A-game when it came to fashion, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Some celebs tried to step outside of their comfort zones, while others just wanted to glitter and shine. Here are the 10 best- and worst-dressed celebs at the 2026 Grammys.
Michelle Williams — Best
Destiny's Child alum Michelle Williams hit it out of the park in a sheer black dress with intricate leafy gold vines. The skirt featured a dramatic black train that trailed behind her as she glided down the red carpet.
Heidi Klum — Worst
Heidi Klum ditched her usual plunging sequin dresses for a nude latex number that looked painted onto her body. Unfortunately, it didn't do the Project Runway host's hourglass figure any favors, and the color washed her out.
Kelsea Ballerini — Best
Country star Kelsea Ballerini was a vision in a custom Etro gown with a slight train. The gold sequin gown featured "patterns" throughout, which was a shout-out to the name of her album that's up for a Grammy.
FKA Twigs — Worst
Singer-actress FKA Twigs wore a bizarre custom look by a pair of "punk" London designers, which looked like a shredded nude-hued medieval dress. While her outfit was a fail, she took home her first Grammy for best dance/electronic album for Eusexua.
Paris Hilton — Best
Paris Hilton brought old-school Hollywood glamour with her black fitted gown. She was celebrating the release of her new documentary, Infinite Icon: A Visual Memoir.
JaNa Craig — Worst
JaNa Craig proved that less is simply less in a black sheer dress with large cutouts that leaned more towards a lingerie feel.
Doechii — Best
2025's Best Rap Album winner Doechii brought major drama and some much-needed color to the red carpet. She wowed in a Roberto Cavalli dark orange lace-up top with an eggplant bodice that flowed into a wildly ruffled skirt with a massive train. She said the custom look was inspired by the designers' dresses from around "1996 to 2001" and she "felt earthy and beautiful" wearing it.
Lady Gaga — Worst
Lady Gaga came into the night with seven Grammy nominations and turned heads on the red carpet in a dramatic gothic black feathered gown by Matières Fécales. However, she looked more like a giant raven than a pop superstar.
SOMBR — Best
SOMBR, real name Shane Michael Boose, said he couldn't believe he was in a head-to-toe Valentino ensemble: a glittering suit, a lace high-neck top, and pointed shoes. The Best New Artist nominee stood out in a true fashion statement.
Karol G — Worst
Karol G was literally busting out of her pale blue sheer lace dress that looked like it was one move away from causing a wardrobe malfunction.