PDA Alert! Justin Bieber Cozies Up To Wife Hailey On Brunch Date After Her Recent Health Scare

Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey Bieber, couldn’t keep their hands off each other during a PDA-filled brunch outing after the model’s recent health scare.

On March 20, the duo were photographed smiling and laughing on their way to Soho House in Los Angeles, looking head-over-heels in love in photos obtained by Daily Mail.

Hailey, 25, was clad in a denim ensemble, pairing blue wide-leg pants with a black motorcycle jacket. Justin, 28, for his part, looked cozy in a gray sweatshirt and baby blue sweatpants.