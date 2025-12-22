Your tip
Justice Department Reinstate Photo of Donald Trump Surrounded by Bikini-Clad Girls in Epstein Files After Image Mysteriously Disappeared Amid 'Cover-Up' Claims

picture of Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

An image of Donald Trump with four bikini-clad women which mysteriously vanished from released Epstein Files has now been reinstated by DOJ amid cover-up claims.

Dec. 22 2025, Updated 7:58 a.m. ET

The Department of Justice has been forced into a dramatic U-turn by reinstating an image of Donald Trump with four bikini-clad women back into the Epstein Files amid accusations of a cover-up.

RadarOnline.com can reveal a separate snap of Trump alongside wife Melania and longterm Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell, taken in February 2000 at the business mogul's Mar-a-Lago estate, was also one of the 16 images missing.

DOJ U-Turn Over 'Vanishing' Pictures

picture of Donald Trump with bikini-clad women from Epstein Files
Source: department of justice

Trump is pictured with women wearing various skimpy articles of clothing.

However, after questions were raised regarding the photos disappearing and subsequent accusations of a cover-up, the DOJ have now are once again made the snaps available for public consumption.

Explaining why the pictures were temporarily taken back on social media, the DOJ said: "The Southern District of New York flagged an image of President Trump for potential further action to protect victims.

"Out of an abundance of caution, the Department of Justice temporarily removed the image for further review.

"After the review, it was determined there is no evidence that any Epstein victims are depicted in the photograph, and it has been reposted without any alteration or redaction."

Mysterious Disappearance

justice department jeffrey epstein website removes images donald trump
Source: department of justice

Among the missing materials was an image showing a photograph of Trump alongside wife Melanie and Gislaine Maxwell.

However, Representatives Ro Khanna, a Democrat from California, and Thomas Massie, a Republican from Kentucky, announced Sunday that they are speaking with their fellow members of Congress about holding Attorney General Pam Bondi in contempt.

They claimed that is the best way to hold the Justice Department accountable for its failure to release all eligible files related to Epstein's crimes by Friday's deadline.

"The quickest way, and I think the most expeditious way, to get justice for these victims is to bring inherent contempt against Pam Bondi," Massie said on CBS' Face the Nation on Sunday when he was asked how Congress could force the DOJ to release the rest of the files it has on the pedophile financier.

Khanna went even further in his remarks, warning of possible impeachment.

He added "Congress is talking about possible impeachment. They're talking about inherent contempt for the attorney general or deputy attorney general.

Bondi Under Pressure

Photo of Pam Bondi
Source: MEGA

Pam Bondi has been criticized for failing to release all Epstein docs before last Friday's deadline.

"Any Justice Department official who has obstructed justice could face prosecution in this administration or a future administration," the Democrat warned.

He also told NBC News that he and Massie are "building a bipartisan coalition, and it would fine Pam Bondi for every day that she's not releasing these documents."

If Bondi were now to be charged with contempt, she could face these hefty fines, and could even be censured in an effort to compel the Justice Department to release the files.

picture of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

The omission of snaps featuring Trump and Epstein prompted cover-up claims.

The two congressmen led efforts last month to pass the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which compelled the Trump administration to release all unclassified files it had on the late financier by December 19.

But it soon became clear that the files released on Friday were missing certain information, including the photo of Trump with Epstein, prompting some to accuse the White House of a cover-up.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer led the criticisms, alleging it "could be one of the biggest cover ups in American history" as he demanded "transparency for the American public."

