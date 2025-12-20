Your tip
'Weird' Donald Trump Complains the FBI Made a Mess of Wife Melania's 'Panties' in Unhinged Rant

Split photo of Melania Trump, Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump went on a bizarre rant about the FBI making a 'mess' of wife Melania's underwear drawer during a 2022 raid.

Dec. 20 2025, Updated 2:00 p.m. ET

Donald Trump has gone on what might be one of his most bizarre rants yet.

While speaking at a North Carolina rally on Friday, December 19, the president took a severe detour from his speech to complain about how the FBI made a "mess" of his wife Melania's "panties" during the 2022 Mar-a-Lago raid, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

As he recalled the search of his private Florida club, which stemmed from missing classified documents found in his possession, Trump, 79, admitted the story sounded "a little strange."

Trump Mimes FBI Searching Melania's 'Drawers'

Source: @MIKESINGTON/X

Trump acted out FBI agents searching his wife's closet and going through her underwear drawer.

Things only got weirder as the president laughed and acted out the FBI searching his wife's closet.

"They looked at her drawers," Trump said with a giggle before he pretended to hold up a pair of imaginary underwear.

He then cracked another joke at his wife's expense as he explained, "You have drawers" with a pulling and pushing motion movement before pretending to hold up a pair of underwear again while adding, "And you have drawers"

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: @MIKESINGTON/X

Trump mimed FBI agents holding up his wife's 'panties' during the Mar-a-Lago raid.

"They looked at both," Trump said with another chuckle before he noted Melania is "a very meticulous person" who likes "everything perfect."

But the president wasn't ready to move off the uncomfortable subject just yet and continued to talk about his wife's unmentionables in great detail.

"Her undergarments, sometimes referred to as panties, are folded perfect, wrapped, they're like so perfect," he continued. "I say, 'That's beautiful.'"

"You know, that's the part of the world she came from. Everything was perfect, no problem. Fold, fold, fold," Trump added. "I think she steams them just to make sure."

Jack Smith's Classified Documents Case

Photo of Donald and Melania Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump went into an uncomfortable amount of detail on how Melania organizes her underwear drawers.

Trump finally pivoted from sharing how Melania organizes her underwear drawer to complaining about the raid of a "popular former president."

"We came home, I wasn't there when the raid took place. A raid of a popular president, a former president," he continued. "She opened the drawers... it was not that way. They were a mess. It was all over the place. And she said, 'Oh, what happened? That's so terrible.'"

The president repeated how "terrible" the search of Mar-a-Lago was and noted the FBI "thugs" even went into his youngest son Barron's room.

Photos of boxes found at Mar-a-Lago in 2022
Source: MEGA

Trump was indicted for mishandling of classified documents found at Mar-a-Lago after he left office.

Trump's unsettling tangent about Melania's underwear drawer being search followed bombshell testimony from former special prosecutor Jack Smith, who investigated the president's alleged mishandling of classified documents after he left office in 2021, as well as his alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

While Smith requested the hearing be public, the Republican-controlled House Oversight Committee declined and the attorney met with lawmakers for a closed-door hearing on Friday, December 19.

Smith testified under oath to investigations finding "powerful evidence" that Trump broke the law by hoarding boxes of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago and obstructed justice by refusing to return the materials.

Meanwhile, Trump took to Truth Social to rage about the Mar-a-Lago raid.

"Unreasonable Search and Seizure!!! That was the FBI’s CRIMINAL RAID on Mar-a-Lago," his post read. "This can never be allowed to happen again!!! President DJT."

