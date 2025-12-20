'Weird' Donald Trump Complains the FBI Made a Mess of Wife Melania's 'Panties' in Unhinged Rant

Donald Trump has gone on what might be one of his most bizarre rants yet.

While speaking at a North Carolina rally on Friday, December 19, the president took a severe detour from his speech to complain about how the FBI made a "mess" of his wife Melania's "panties" during the 2022 Mar-a-Lago raid, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

As he recalled the search of his private Florida club, which stemmed from missing classified documents found in his possession, Trump, 79, admitted the story sounded "a little strange."