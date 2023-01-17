Feel Like Chicken Tonight? Convicted Fraudster Julie Chrisley Chowing Down On Bird Steak Sandwiches For First Prison Dinner

Officials at FMC Lexington tell RadarOnline.com if Julie can't stomach the prison's meat, she can pick from bean or pasta salad. She can also pair her sandwich or salad with carrots and, of course, prison bread rolls.

As this outlet reported, Julie's well-balanced dinner will come only hours after she turned herself in to serve her 7-year sentence. She begged to be locked up at the low-security Federal Correctional Institution in Tallahassee, Florida, near her husband, Todd, but we can report that didn't happen.