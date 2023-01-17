Feel Like Chicken Tonight? Convicted Fraudster Julie Chrisley Chowing Down On Bird Steak Sandwiches For First Prison Dinner
Hopefully, Julie Chrisley feels like chicken tonight! RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that after checking into the Federal Medical Center Lexington in Kentucky, the Chrisley Knows Best star's first prison dinner will be a chicken cheese steak sandwich, and that's not all.
Officials at FMC Lexington tell RadarOnline.com if Julie can't stomach the prison's meat, she can pick from bean or pasta salad. She can also pair her sandwich or salad with carrots and, of course, prison bread rolls.
As this outlet reported, Julie's well-balanced dinner will come only hours after she turned herself in to serve her 7-year sentence. She begged to be locked up at the low-security Federal Correctional Institution in Tallahassee, Florida, near her husband, Todd, but we can report that didn't happen.
As for Todd, he reported to FPC Pensacola in Florida to begin serving his 12-year sentence. We've reached out to his facility for his first post-prison meal too.
The reality stars-turned-inmates were convicted of defrauding banks out of $30 million and committing tax fraud in June.
Despite being a 10-hour drive from each other, Todd and Julie will still be able to communicate in prison. RadarOnline.com can reveal the Chrisley Knows Best stars can write letters, send emails, and possibly mail each other packages behind bars — as long as their wardens approve.
The chicken won't be the only thing in prison that Todd and Julie's stomachs might not be back to handle. A rep from the Federal Bureau of Prisons told RadarOnline.com the famous couple could make as little as 12 cents per hour or as much as 40 cents per hour scrubbing toilets, working in food service, on laundry duty, and more.
Todd and Julie were spotted out this weekend getting their last-minute affairs in order. She was photographed leaving the grocery store with a cart full of necessities for her family.
Todd was seen at the post office before taking their kids out for the family's last supper.
Todd and Julie leaned heavily on their faith, therapy, and family in the last days leading up to prison — but lockup isn't the only obstacle they faced.
The couple adopted their granddaughter, Chloe, but following the guilty verdicts, her biological mom threatened to fight for custody. The 10-year-old is reportedly in the care of Chrisley's 25-year-old daughter Savannah.