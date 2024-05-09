Your tip
Picnic and Roses: How Julie Chrisley is Spending Mother's Day Behind Bars

This marks Julie Chrisley's second Mother's Day in prison.

May 9 2024, Published 6:00 p.m. ET

Julie Chrisley will be treated like a queen on Mother's Day in lock up. The embattled Chrisley Knows Best star's prison is pulling out all the stops on Sunday, May 12, telling RadarOnline.com that its female inmates will be given a rose and allowed to eat a picnic-style dinner outside to commemorate the special day.

She'll be treated to a picnic-style dinner and roses.

Julie — who's a mom of three — is serving her seven-year sentence at Federal Medical Center Lexington in Kentucky after she and her husband, Todd Chrisley, were convicted of defrauding banks of more than $30 million in fraudulent loans to fund their lavish lifestyles.

While they are appealing their convictions, the Chrisley patriarch is stuck spending her second Mother's Day in prison — but it doesn't sound that bad.

A spokesperson for FMC Lexington told RadarOnline.com that "following visitation, the female adults in custody will be permitted to eat at the outside pavilion and have a picnic-style hot dog meal, per their request." They said in addition to the picnic, female inmates "will receive a rose in honor of Mother's Day."

It's likely Savannah Chrisley will make the trek to the Kentucky prison.

We're told Julie and her female prison pals will have an "enhanced dinner meal" with their choice of two hot dogs or two soy dogs. Their dinner sides will include potato chips, coleslaw, and condiments like mustard and ketchup.

Julie will end her night with a pie for dessert.

Todd and Julie are appealing their convictions, hoping to get their sentences reversed or reduced.

Her daughter Savannah Chrisley will likely visit as she often shuttles between her mom's Kentucky prison and her dad's Florida facility for special days. Julie's release date is July 2028, so she'll have to spend several more Mother's Day behind bars unless their appeal is successful.

Sources shared Todd is "optimistic" about their chances.

Julie and Todd's lawyers gave oral arguments to the Eleventh Circuit in an Atlanta, Georgia, courtroom last month. The goal is to get their combined 19-year sentences reversed or significantly reduced.

The decision could take weeks or months, with sources sharing that Todd is "optimistic" about their chances and is praying he and his wife of nearly 30 years will be home with their family "a lot sooner" than expected.

