Julia Roberts Sparks Friendship With 'Long Island Medium' Theresa Caputo: Report
It was a mystical moment at a recent red-carpet event when TV's Long Island Medium Theresa Caputo arrived as a guest of actress Julia Roberts, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to a bombshell report, Caputo and Roberts have become good friends.
"Julia has a deep fascination with Theresa's spiritual charms," a source told the National Enquirer. "They share the same publicist and have become very close."
The insider additionally claimed the friendship comes with personal benefits for the TV medium, who built her fortune on connecting clients with their loved ones who have passed.
"Besides, hanging with Julia is a good look for Theresa," the source continued. "She's hoping rubbing elbows with an A-lister might help her career — but Tinseltown meanies snicker Theresa doesn't have a ghost of a chance!"
RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for Roberts and Caputo for comment.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
While the source claimed Caputo hopes her budding friendship with the Pretty Woman star will be a segue to a Hollywood career, she may have caught the actress at the wrong time.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, insiders claimed Roberts is over Los Angeles and wants to move hours away.
Back in 2020, Roberts and husband Danny Moder purchased a luxe $8.3 million townhome in San Francisco. After spending majority of their time in Northern California, the Oscar-winning actress is said to be pushing her beau to consider a permanent move.
"She loves San Fran and never seems to want to leave," dished an insider.
Roberts and Moder wouldn't be completely done with Southern California, though. The tipster noted that the couple plans to keep their Malibu home, as well as their 32-acre ranch in Taos, New Mexico.
"Julia gets way more pleasure and stimulation when she's at the ranch or puttering around San Francisco — which is still the No. 1 place she'd like to live if Danny ever agrees," the insider continued.
While Roberts reportedly finds more "pleasure and stimulation" during retreats to San Francisco and Taos, the source claimed the decision to leave Los Angeles behind is more complicated for her husband, though he has been "coming around to that idea lately."