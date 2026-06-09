EXCLUSIVE: JPMorgan Office 'Sex Slave' Accuser Seeks to Refile Explosive Lawsuit in Federal Court — Claiming He Left Out 'Crucial Federal Violations' Against Female Boss

The request comes just weeks after the lawsuit generated headlines over Rana's allegations against former JPMorgan executive Lorna Hajdini and amid a bitter legal battle that has already spawned defamation counterclaims and disputes over whether he could proceed anonymously.

In a newly filed affirmation, Rana's new attorneys from Joseph & Norinsberg said they conducted a comprehensive review of the case and determined that several major federal claims tied to the underlying allegations were never included in the original complaint.

The filing states that counsel identified potential claims for race discrimination, harassment, and retaliation under federal law, as well as alleged violations of the Family and Medical Leave Act. The attorneys also indicated that additional Title VII discrimination and retaliation claims could be added once an ongoing Equal Employment Opportunity Commission process is completed.