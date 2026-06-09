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EXCLUSIVE: JPMorgan Office 'Sex Slave' Accuser Seeks to Refile Explosive Lawsuit in Federal Court — Claiming He Left Out 'Crucial Federal Violations' Against Female Boss

JP Morgan Chase
Source: MEGA

The former JPMorgan employee is seeking to abandon his state court battle and refile the explosive case in federal court.

June 9 2026, Published 6:45 p.m. ET

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The former JPMorgan employee at the center of a sensational lawsuit accusing a senior executive of subjecting him to years of sexual abuse is seeking to abandon his state court battle and refile the explosive case in federal court, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to court documents obtained by Radar, Chirayu Rana, who initially filed the lawsuit under the pseudonym "John Doe," has asked a Manhattan judge for permission to voluntarily discontinue his New York Supreme Court case without prejudice after retaining new legal counsel

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Photo of Chirayu Rana
Source: @dudesinsuitsnyc/tiktok

Chirayu Rana’s new attorneys from Joseph & Norinsberg said they conducted a comprehensive review of the case and determined that there are several major federal claims.

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The request comes just weeks after the lawsuit generated headlines over Rana's allegations against former JPMorgan executive Lorna Hajdini and amid a bitter legal battle that has already spawned defamation counterclaims and disputes over whether he could proceed anonymously.

In a newly filed affirmation, Rana's new attorneys from Joseph & Norinsberg said they conducted a comprehensive review of the case and determined that several major federal claims tied to the underlying allegations were never included in the original complaint.

The filing states that counsel identified potential claims for race discrimination, harassment, and retaliation under federal law, as well as alleged violations of the Family and Medical Leave Act. The attorneys also indicated that additional Title VII discrimination and retaliation claims could be added once an ongoing Equal Employment Opportunity Commission process is completed.

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Chirayu Rana Now Intends To Pursue All of His Claims

Photo of Lorna Hajdini
Source: Lorna Hajdini/instagram

The lawsuit generated headlines over Rana’s allegations against former JPMorgan executive Lorna Hajdini.

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"Several substantial federal causes of action arising from the same underlying events and transactions were not pleaded," attorney Jon L. Norinsberg wrote in the filing.

According to the motion, Rana now intends to pursue all of his claims together in a single federal action in the Southern District of New York rather than continue litigating in state court.

The filing argues that the federal court is the more appropriate venue because the newly identified claims arise from the same alleged conduct already at issue in the state lawsuit. Rana’s attorneys also contend that moving the dispute would avoid piecemeal litigation and allow all claims to be resolved in one proceeding.

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JP Morgan Chase
Source: MEGA

Rana’s legal team made clear that the request is not an attempt to reargue a recent court ruling denying his bid to remain anonymous.

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Notably, Rana's legal team made clear that the request is not an attempt to reargue a recent court ruling denying his bid to remain anonymous.

Judge Dakota Ramseur previously ordered that Rana could not continue the case under the "John Doe" pseudonym and directed him to refile the complaint under his legal name.

In the latest filing, Rana's attorneys said he accepts that decision and will proceed under his real name if the matter is refiled in federal court.

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Chirayu Rana Stands By His Claims

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Federal Court
Source: UNSPLASH

Hajdini fired back with a defamation countersuit accusing Rana of making false and damaging allegations against her.

The motion comes after Hajdini fired back with a defamation countersuit, accusing Rana of making false and damaging allegations against her. Rana denied Hajdini's allegations and continued to stand by his claims.

The motion to voluntarily discontinue the state court action is scheduled to be heard later this month. If granted, Rana is expected to refile the dispute in federal court, setting the stage for the already contentious legal battle to enter a new phase.

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