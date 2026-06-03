EXCLUSIVE: Josh Duggar's Lawyers Were Kept in Dark in Prison Transfer Mystery as Judge Denies Disgraced Reality TV Star's Appeal

His attorney, Beau Brindley, told us: "The Bureau of Prisons does not provide us with advance notice of prisoner transfers for security reasons. My office is investigating to verify Josh's well-being."

Josh Duggar was transferred to a medical facility by the Bureau of Prisons, but his team knows nothing about it, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

Josh was not known to have any severe medical condition prior to his transfer.

They are equipped to handle both mental and physical health needs. Inmates are transferred when medically necessary care exceeds the capabilities of their assigned corrections facility, which includes long-term treatments.

The facility treats inmates of various security levels and charges, and the BOP website describes it as "an administrative security federal medical center with a detention center."

He pleaded not guilty to the allegations against him.

Duggar, 38, was accused multiple times of sexual misconduct, which led to federal charges of receiving and possessing CSAM (child sexual abuse material).

Special agent Gerald Faulkner described Duggar's computer drives as "in the top five of the worst of the worst that I've ever had to examine."

He was arrested in April 2021, and he pleaded not guilty.

When given bail, Duggar faced strict conditions as the judge ordered he was only allowed to have contact with his children in the presence of his wife. Further, he was required to wear an ankle monitor and was not allowed access to the internet.

He was convicted and sentenced to 12 years in prison with 20 years of supervised release.