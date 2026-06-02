EXCLUSIVE: Inside Josh Duggar's New Prison With 'Unique' Wellness Program After Disgraced Reality Star Moved to Facility for 'Special Medical and Mental Health Needs'

Inmates, including Duggar, who reportedly begged his wife for intimate pictures while behind bars, are given an immediate psychological screening upon intake.

Duggar previously engaged in reported counseling following allegations he had inappropriate sexual conduct with his sister and family friends. In 2015, an uncovered police report claimed Duggar admitted he "acted inexcusably" in incidents from 2002–2003. His parents admitted to learning of his behavior and disciplining him at home, but when the behavior against family members and family friends allegedly persisted, his parents claimed they sent him away from home for alleged counseling treatment.

The intake program is to "gather information on past and present mental illness and substance abuse, mental health treatment needs and to assess the inmate’s current psychological functioning."

However, according to the guide, the medical facility does not offer a "s-- offender treatment program." Instead, it is "anticipated to have a 'Step-Down' program to assist with mental health treatment needs in the future."

Those who may benefit from a s-- offender treatment program "may be eligible to transfer to another facility," and they are encouraged to make a request with staff members.

No word yet on why Duggar was taken to the medical facility or if he is receiving counseling related to his mental health.

RadarOnline.com contacted a representative for Duggar and the corrections facility.