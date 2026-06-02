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Home > Celebrity > Josh Duggar
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EXCLUSIVE: Inside Josh Duggar's New Prison With 'Unique' Wellness Program After Disgraced Reality Star Moved to Facility for 'Special Medical and Mental Health Needs'

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Source: TLC

Josh Duggar was transferred to a new facility.

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June 2 2026, Published 3:55 p.m. ET

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Josh Duggar has been transferred to a new facility that focuses on healthcare as he serves out his 12-year sentence behind bars.

The 38-year-old reality star was previously held at FCI Seagoville, which is a low-security prison outside Dallas, Texas. However, he was moved to the Federal Medical Center in Fort Worth, Texas, which is "an administrative security federal medical center with a detention center." RadarOnline.com can reveal that the facility boasts an extensive list of wellness programs and other initiatives.

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Josh Duggar's Prison Offers Comprehensive Wellness Program

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A mugshot of Josh Duggar
Source: MEGA

Josh Duggar was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

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According to the prison's admissions and orientation handbook, obtained by Radar "the Wellness Program offered at FMC Fort Worth is a very unique one."

The prison advertises "consistent and fair treatment" before outlining service ranging from medical, recreational, and psychological in nature. The Inmate Wellness program includes exercise, health education, fitness and nutrition prescriptions and counseling. Plus, they advertise "special events such as community-based health fairs."

"Recreation staff will serve as resource personnel in providing inmates with counseling, health appraisals, fitness assessments, exercise plan, structured exercise, and health resource information compatible with resources available at the institution," detailed the book.

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Josh Duggar Previously Received Counseling Treatment

A photo of Josh Duggar with his family
Source: TLC

Duggar's family sent him away for treatment as a teenager.

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Inmates, including Duggar, who reportedly begged his wife for intimate pictures while behind bars, are given an immediate psychological screening upon intake.

Duggar previously engaged in reported counseling following allegations he had inappropriate sexual conduct with his sister and family friends. In 2015, an uncovered police report claimed Duggar admitted he "acted inexcusably" in incidents from 2002–2003. His parents admitted to learning of his behavior and disciplining him at home, but when the behavior against family members and family friends allegedly persisted, his parents claimed they sent him away from home for alleged counseling treatment.

The intake program is to "gather information on past and present mental illness and substance abuse, mental health treatment needs and to assess the inmate’s current psychological functioning."

However, according to the guide, the medical facility does not offer a "s-- offender treatment program." Instead, it is "anticipated to have a 'Step-Down' program to assist with mental health treatment needs in the future."

Those who may benefit from a s-- offender treatment program "may be eligible to transfer to another facility," and they are encouraged to make a request with staff members.

No word yet on why Duggar was taken to the medical facility or if he is receiving counseling related to his mental health.

RadarOnline.com contacted a representative for Duggar and the corrections facility.

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Facility Incentivizes Residential Drug Abuse Program

A photo of the Duggar family
Source: TLC

Duggar was on the TLC show '19 Kids and Counting' with his family.

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While Duggar resides at the medical center, he has access to individual and group counseling. Plus, he is afforded self-study opportunities which include self-help books and texts.

Additionally, the facility offers an in-depth drug abuse treatment program. In fact, residents at the facility are incentivized with reduced sentences and halfway house eligibility to complete a Residential Drug Abuse Program (RDAP).

The facility also advertises "smoking cessation program" by aiding prisoners in nicotine replacement therapy.

The prison puts a heavy emphasis on mental health treatment, encouraging inmates to participate in programs to prop each other up.

The book detailed, "The Psychology Department has an opportunity for a small number of qualified inmates to act as mental health companions. These inmates are trained by psychology staff members in identifying mental health concerns, suicide prevention, communication skills, and mental health issues and responses."

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Inmates Offered 15-Point Medical Rights Promise

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A photo of Anna and Josh Duggar
Source: TLC

Duggar is promised 15 rights by the prison.

The inmates at FMC Fort Worth are provided a 15-point plan for their medical rights, including "the right to report complaints of pain to your health care provider, have your pain assessed and managed in a timely and medically acceptable manner, be provided information about pain and pain management, as well as information on the limitations and side effects of pain treatments."

Additionally, inmates have a right to refuse medical services. However, "refusal of certain diagnostic tests for infectious diseases can result in administrative action against" the prisoners.

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